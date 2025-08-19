Tory Lanez Loses Habeas Bid as Appeal Continues, Attorney Challenges DNA and Witness Testimony

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Tory Lanez is still fighting his conviction in the highly publicized shooting case involving Megan Thee Stallion, but his latest legal effort has hit a wall. A panel of judges recently denied two habeas petitions filed on his behalf. These petitions had asked for either a new sentencing hearing or a chance to revisit evidence from his trial.

While the denial marks a setback, the bigger picture remains focused on Lanez’s main appeal, which received new attention during a hearing this week. His attorney, Crystal Morgan, argued that the trial was filled with problems that unfairly influenced the jury’s decision.

One of the main points raised involves Kelsey Harris, Megan Thee Stallion’s friend, who played a critical role in the case. Before the trial, Harris reportedly told prosecutors that Lanez was responsible for the shooting. But once on the stand, she appeared to backtrack, admitting, “I didn’t tell the truth.” Morgan argued that the conflicting testimony created serious doubts that should have been addressed, but the jury still heard Harris’ earlier statements without the defense having a fair chance to challenge them.

Morgan also criticized comments made by the prosecution during both opening and closing arguments. She told the panel that jurors were misled about key evidence, especially the DNA analysis tied to the firearm. According to Morgan, the DNA results showed multiple contributors, with one being a 90% male profile. Lanez, she stressed, was excluded from being that main contributor.

Still, prosecutors told the jury not to be “fooled” by the exclusion, which Morgan claims painted a misleading picture. “If the jury had fully understood that Lanez was essentially ruled out as the primary DNA contributor, that alone could have raised enough reasonable doubt to change the outcome,” she argued.

The court, however, wasn’t convinced by these arguments in the habeas petitions. Judges pointed out that complaints about Lanez’s own DNA expert not following standard methods could have been raised earlier in the process, under ineffective counsel claims, but weren’t.

For now, Lanez remains in prison serving his 10-year sentence. The appeals court has yet to issue a final ruling on his broader case, but both sides are standing firm. Lanez’s team continues to push the argument that errors and inconsistencies stacked the trial against him, while prosecutors maintain that witness testimony and evidence point clearly to his guilt.

The legal battle is far from over, and the outcome of this appeal could shape the future of one of the most closely watched cases in recent years.

