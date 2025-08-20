Listen Live
Entertainment

New Words for Your Group Chat added to Cambridge Dictionary

New words make their way into the dictionary in both America and the UK reflecting how language is always evolving. 2025 is as fascinating!

Published on August 20, 2025

stack of old books isolated on a white background. Back to school
Source: Fotokava / Getty

Social media slang like skibidi and tradwife are among over 6,000 new words added to the Cambridge Dictionary this year.

Skibidi a gibberish term made popular by a viral YouTube animated series is now defined as a word that can mean anything from “cool” to “bad”, or simply be used humorously without meaning, as in: “What the Skibidi are you doing?” The word gained further traction when Kim Kardashian shared a video of a necklace engraved with “skibidi toilet”, referencing the YouTube series. The term also appeared in a 2018 viral music video by Little Big, viewed over 700 million times.

Tradwife, short for “traditional wife”, refers to a woman who embraces traditional domestic roles and often shares her lifestyle online.

Lexical programme manager Colin McIntosh noted, “Internet culture is changing the English language and the effect is fascinating.”

Other additions include tech-related terms like mouse jiggler software or a device that mimics mouse activity to appear busy during remote work.

New slang includes delulu, derived from “delusional”, meaning someone who chooses to believe things that aren’t real.

Workplace slang like work wife and work spouse have also been added, describing close, platonic relationships between colleagues.

A notable new composite term is broligarcy a blend of “bro” and “oligarchy” describing a small, powerful group of wealthy tech men with political influence, such as Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos.

McIntosh emphasized, “We only add words where we think they’ll have staying power.” In other words… these are words that the next generation will be using for quite some time.

New Words for Your Group Chat added to Cambridge Dictionary  was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

