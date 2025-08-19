Listen Live
News

Former Ohio State President Gordon Gee Returns as Advisor

Ohio State University is welcoming back a familiar face — and bow tie. Former OSU President Gordon Gee will return as an advisor, holding residencies across multiple colleges throughout the next year.

Published on August 19, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

US-POLITICS-OBAMA-GEE
Source: MANDEL NGAN / Getty

Ohio State University has announced the return of Gordon Gee, one of its most recognizable leaders. Gee, 81, will serve as a resource for university leadership over the next year while holding academic residencies at the John Glenn College of Public Affairs, the Moritz College of Law, and the new Salmon P. Chase Center for Civics, Culture and Society.

OSU says Gee will meet with faculty and students to provide guidance and support, reporting directly to Executive Vice President and Provost Ravi V. Bellamkonda. Current university president Walter “Ted” Carter Jr. said Gee’s experience will be valuable in advancing Ohio State’s “strategic priorities.”

Gee previously served as OSU president twice, from 1990 to 1997 and again from 2007 to 2013. Most recently, he was president of West Virginia University. Over his career, Gee also led Vanderbilt University, Brown University, and the University of Colorado.

Ohio State has not disclosed Gee’s compensation for the new role.

Ohio State Buckeyes 2025 Schedule

LeBron James to Receive Honorary Doctorate from Ohio State

Former Ohio State President Gordon Gee Returns as Advisor  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

More from WERE-AM 1490
Trending
News

Burn Survivor Denies Murder Charge: ‘These Hands Can’t Pull A Trigger’

BROWNS 2025 NFL SCHEDULE
18 Items
Sports

Cleveland Browns 2025 NFL Schedule

Entertainment

Watch ‘Kimmel’ Guest Host Tiffany Haddish Roast Trump By Making America Great Again

Cleveland Skyline from Lake Erie with Marina and Rocky Shoreline - Cleveland, Ohio, USA.
Local

Three People Missing at Northeast Ohio Beaches, Rescue Ongoing

13 Items
Pop Culture

Jussie Smollett Is Sticking To His Hate Crime Hoax Story, X Still Skeptical Ahead Of Netflix Doc

16 Items
Sports

Dennis Rodman Disses Travis Hunter & Names His NBA GOAT On N3on’s Stream, Social Media Reacts

Flock of Canada Geese Floating on Lake Erie, Port Dover
Local

22-Year-Old Dead After Car Goes Over East 9th Pier into Lake Erie

News

Rev. Al Sharpton Leads Pro-DEI March Down Wall Street 

WERE-AM 1490

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close