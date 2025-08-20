Love Island’s JaNa Craig Seen Holding Hands With Key Glock in NYC

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Source: Reach Media Inc. / Getty / Reach Media Inc./ Getty

It hasn’t been long since Love Island USA alum JaNa Craig confirmed the end of her relationship with Kenny Rodriguez, but she’s already turning heads with a new potential romance. The reality star was spotted in New York City alongside rapper Key Glock, fueling speculation that something fresh may be brewing between the two.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

TMZ cameras caught Craig and Glock walking together, dressed up as if they were headed for a night out. Though there was no kissing or major PDA, their playful smiles and comfortable body language left fans wondering if this was more than just business. When asked, Craig brushed off the outing, suggesting they were simply “working,” but the chemistry between them told another story.

Love WERE-AM 1490? Get more! Join the WERE-AM 1490 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

The sighting comes just weeks after Craig’s highly publicized breakup with Rodriguez. At the end of July, she took to Instagram to share that their relationship was over, describing the experience as deeply hurtful. “Discovering that someone you loved isn’t who you thought they were… has been truly devastating,” she wrote, adding that she felt their entire relationship lacked authenticity from the beginning.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Craig didn’t hold back, later calling her ex a “manipulative liar.” Her friend Charmane Smith also chimed in, accusing Rodriguez of using Craig for fame and clout from the show. In a now-deleted post, Smith even encouraged women to check their partners’ phones, implying that men can hide disturbing truths behind closed doors.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Despite the heartbreak, Craig seems determined to move forward. While chatting about the latest Love Island winners, Amaya Espinal and Bryan Arenales, she gave her own relationship advice: communication is everything. Half-jokingly, she added that if things get tough, checking a partner’s phone might not be a bad idea.

Related Article: Love Island USA Finale: Viral Moments, Drama & Memeable Chaos

Related Article: ‘Love Island USA’ Stars JaNa Craig and Kenny Rodriguez Call It Quits

Whether Craig and Glock are actually dating remains unconfirmed, but their night out together shows that she isn’t letting her breakup keep her down for long. Instead, she’s putting herself back out there—and judging by the smiles on both of their faces, she may already be finding happiness in new company.

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Love Island’s JaNa Craig Seen Holding Hands With Key Glock in NYC was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com