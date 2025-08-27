Listen Live
Ricky Williams Pens Op-Ed To Trump On Cannabis

Former NFL Running Back Ricky Williams Pens Deeply Personal Op-Ed To Trump About Marijuana Policies

The one time New Orleans Saints running back and longtime medical cannabis advocate wants Trump to reclassify marijuana federally. 

Published on August 27, 2025

ACL Music Festival 2021 - Weekend 2

Source: Rick Kern / Getty

Former NFL running back Ricky Williams has been open about his mental health issues and the difference that marijuana made in his life. 

During his eleven years in the NFL with the New Orleans Saints, Miami Dolphins and Baltimore Ravens, he struggled with social anxiety, even wearing his helmet during interviews. But his journey toward healing and self discovery included marijuana, a long frowned upon substance in the NFL. 

In an opinion piece for USA Today, titled Cannabis helped me after my NFL career. It can help more people if Trump reclassifies it, Williams urges President Trump to reconsider the strict federal regulations against cannabis for the medical benefits. 

“Rescheduling cannabis from Schedule I to Schedule III isn’t about politics – it’s about freedom,” Williams writes.

“It’s about giving people safe, legal access to medicine that works. It’s about empowering small businesses, creating good-paying jobs and aligning federal law with what’s already happening in most states.”

Williams also notes that because marijuana has not been declassified federally, most weed businesses don’t have access to banks. 

“This reform is smart, strategic and long overdue,” Williams writes. “Schedule III would take the shackles off legal cannabis businesses, making it easier for them to bank, hire and grow. It would open the door for medical research, so we can learn more about how cannabis can help conditions like post-traumatic stress disorder, chronic pain and sickle cell anemia – illnesses that disproportionately affect Black and Brown communities. It would deliver real economic opportunity to entrepreneurs who have been shut out for too long.”

Williams went on to point out that reclassifying marijuana federally wouldn’t allow for legal use in all 50 states, but it would allow for cannabis policy to align with science and give doctors autonomy to prescribe it. 

“Opponents claim that rescheduling is a backdoor to legalization or that it will unleash public health crises. This simply isn’t true. Rescheduling to Schedule III doesn’t legalize adult use nationwide – it just brings cannabis policy in line with science, allowing doctors to prescribe, researchers to study and businesses to operate without being punished under outdated federal rules.”

Williams noted that President Trump has an opportunity to make the country millions in tax dollars by helping cannabis reach those who need it most: veterans and those suffering from chronic pain. 

“Mr. President, this is your opportunity to show leadership – not just to the people who already support cannabis reform, but to the millions of Americans who want smart, commonsense policy that puts people over politics,” Williams wrote. 

“Rescheduling cannabis is more than a policy change. It’s a step toward justice. It’s a chance to strengthen our economy, support our veterans and give families access to medicine that works. It’s a move that says we’re ready to leave outdated drug laws in the past and focus on building a future where healing and opportunity are within reach for everyone.”

