Did Karrueche Tran Just Confirm She’s ‘Dating’ Deion Sanders?

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Source: UNIQUE NICOLE / Getty

Karrueche Tran is stepping into this next chapter of her life with confidence, clarity, and a big smile. The 37-year-old actress, known for her role in Claws, stopped by the What’s Next with J. Ryan podcast on Thursday, August 28, and gave fans a glimpse into her current approach to love and relationships.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Joined by her longtime friend, actress and singer Christina Milian, the pair engaged in a candid chat with host J. Ryan about dating—especially the challenges of navigating relationships in the entertainment world. As the conversation turned toward Tran’s personal life, Ryan asked directly if she was dating. Tran didn’t hesitate before smiling and confirming, “Yeah, I’m dating.”

Love WERE-AM 1490? Get more! Join the WERE-AM 1490 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

The room erupted in laughter when Ryan teased her recent interest in football, with Milian chiming in playfully, “Touchdown!” Although Tran kept the details private, she made it clear that she’s happy. When asked if she was having fun, she responded warmly: “If I wasn’t having fun, I wouldn’t be in it.”

Later in the interview, Tran shifted from playful to reflective, explaining how her perspective on relationships has matured over the years. “I’m at a point in my life where I know what I want,” she shared. “I’ve dated a lot. I’ve done this, I’ve done that. Young, old. And so, if I wasn’t happy and content, and feeling good in my situation, I’m not wasting my time.”

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

She emphasized that peace of mind is her priority, joking that if she’s not happy in a relationship, she’d rather be home in bed by 9 p.m. with her own routine. “So yeah, I’m in a good place,” she concluded with a smirk.

Although Deion Sanders’ name never came up during the podcast, fans have continued to connect the dots between the two. Rumors about their romance first surfaced in July 2025, when Tran was seen in footage from Sanders’ son’s media company, Well Off Media, sitting by his side during his hospitalization and surgery.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

That appearance fueled curiosity, and Sanders was later pressed about the relationship on former NFL player Asante Samuel’s Say What Needs To Be Said podcast. Rather than confirm or deny, Sanders dodged the question with a smile and blamed poor connection for cutting the conversation short.

Related Article: Deion Sanders Documents His Toes Being Amputated During Foot Surgery Recovery

Related Article: Peacock’s Upcoming Drama Series ‘Bel-Air’ Adds Karreuche Tran, Duane Martin & More As Recurring Guest Stars

Tran’s love life has been in the public eye before—she famously dated Chris Brown from 2011 to 2015 and was briefly linked to Rob Kardashian. Sanders, on the other hand, ended his engagement to TV producer Tracey Edmonds in late 2023 after more than a decade together.

For now, Tran seems content to keep the details of her love life private while soaking up the joy of the moment. What’s clear is that she’s focused on happiness, peace, and having fun—no matter who she’s spending time with.

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Did Karrueche Tran Just Confirm She’s ‘Dating’ Deion Sanders? was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com