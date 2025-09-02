Druski Pranks Crowd, Fools Fans into Thinking He’s Rod Wave!

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Source: Christopher Polk / Getty

In a hilarious prank, Druski had the crowd thinking he was Rod Wave. Footage from the event shows a figure who looks like Wave slowly rising from below the stage on a platform with his face covered by a towel. Then, Boom! The reveal! See below the different reactions.

