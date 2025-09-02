Gospel’s Biggest Night is Here! Don’t Miss the 40th Stellar Awards

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

This weekend marks the televised premiere of the 40th Stellar Gospel Music Awards, a major night honoring gospel music’s best voices and performances. The ceremony was taped live on August 16, 2025, at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center in Nashville, TN

Robyn Simone had the honor of being on the scene at the 40th Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards, celebrating the very best in gospel music and culture. While the night was filled with powerful performances and unforgettable moments, she caught up with The Group Fire, whose energy and passion continue to make waves in the industry.

Robyn also spoke with Jovonta Patton, a powerhouse artist known for blending authenticity with worship in a way that deeply resonates with listeners.

And rounding out the conversations was Rudy Currence, whose soulful artistry and message always bring a fresh perspective to gospel music.

Griff from Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell—the morning show, co-hosted by Erica and Griff, claimed the award for Syndicated Gospel Radio Show of the Year!

The 40th Stellar Gospel Music Awards is set to air this Saturday, August 30th at 8 PM ET/7 PM CT on the Stellar Network, and again this Sunday, August 31st at 8 PM ET/7 PM CT on BET. Hosted by BeBe and CeCe Winans, the show marks 40 years of honoring the very best in Gospel music.

