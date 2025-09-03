Listen Live
National

Trump Addresses Health Rumors, Calls Death Rumors ‘Fake News’

"I had heard that, but I didn't hear that to that extent."

Published on September 3, 2025

President Trump Holds Law Enforcement Event In White House's Oval Office
Source: Chip Somodevilla / Getty

President Donald Trump publicly responded Tuesday to viral rumors about his health, dismissing claims that he had died as “fake news.”

During a Sept. 2 press conference, a reporter asked Trump whether he was aware that many social media users speculated about his health after he went two days without public appearances over Labor Day weekend.

Trump said he had a busy holiday schedule and acknowledged he saw “reports” questioning whether he was ill, but claimed he had not heard of the now-debunked conspiracy theory that he died.

“That’s pretty serious stuff,” the president said. “I knew they were saying, like, ‘Is he okay? How’s he feeling?’ … I had heard that, but I didn’t hear that to that extent.”

He went on to blame the media for fueling the story, even though the rumors spread primarily on social media and were not reported as fact by major news outlets.

