Baba Lumumba Explores Black Feminism's Impact on Freedom Movement

Join Baba Lumumba for empowering discussions on Black feminism, mental health impacts, and Trump's Chicago troop deployment threats.

Published on September 3, 2025

Source: Radio One D.C. / Radio One Digital

Get ready for an inspiring and enlightening morning! On Tuesday, Griot Baba Lumumba from Umoja House in Washington, D.C., will visit our classroom. Known for sparking meaningful conversations, Baba Lumumba will delve into the rise of Black feminism and its significant influence on the Freedom Movement—an essential topic that deserves your attention. Before Baba Lumumba, we’ll hear from Dr. Paula Langford, a Global Mental Health Missionary, who will shed light on how fear impacts our nervous system in today’s tumultuous political climate. Additionally, Illinois State Representative LaShawn Ford will respond to Donald Trump’s alarming threat to send troops into Chicago, bringing his unique perspective to this critical issue. We’re also excited to welcome Dr. Ganaka Lagoke, a respected professor at Lincoln University, who will contribute to the conversation.

Make sure to join us for The Big Show, airing at 6 AM ET, 5 AM CT, 3 AM PT, and 11 AM BST on WOLB 1010 AM, wolbbaltimore.com, and WOL 95.9 FM & 1450 AM, as well as woldcnews.com. Participate in the discussion by calling 800-450-7876, and don’t forget to tune in on TuneIn Radio and Alexa. If you’re in the DMV area, listen on 104.1 HD2 FM, 93.9 HD2 FM, and 102.3 HD2 FM. This is an opportunity you won’t want to miss! Join us Monday morning to dive into the critical issues that shape our community. Best of all, you can access all programs for free on your favorite podcast platform. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram to engage with dynamic discussions and watch your Black ideas come to life on the radio!.

Baba Lumumba Explores Black Feminism’s Impact on Freedom Movement  was originally published on woldcnews.com

