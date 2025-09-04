Listen Live
News

Dr. Charles Finch Unveils African Medicine Research

Dr. Charles Finch Unveils Groundbreaking African Medicine Research

Join renowned Egyptian scholar Dr. Charles Finch discussing his revolutionary new book on African medicine and healing traditions.

Published on September 4, 2025

Join us on Wednesday morning for an exciting lineup of speakers that you won’t want to miss! We’re thrilled to welcome back renowned Egyptian scholar and medical doctor Charles Finch, who will be unveiling insights from his groundbreaking new book, *African Medicine*. Before Dr. Finch takes the mic, we’ll hear from The Faith Brothers analyzing, ‘How can you trust God at all times?’ Florida Investigative Reporter Jeff Gallop will share the latest updates on his important investigative stories he’s working on. Kickstarting the morning will be former New York lawmaker Charles Barron, who will bring you the freshest developments from the Sahel nations and the New York mayoral race.

Mark your calendars! The Big Show rolls out at 6 AM ET, 5 AM CT, 3 AM PT, and 11 AM BST on WOLB 1010 AM and wolbbaltimore.com, as well as WOL 95.9 FM & 1450 AM and woldcnews.com. Have something to say? Call us at 800-450-7876 to participate! You can also listen live on TuneIn Radio and Alexa, or in the DMV area on 104.1 HD2 FM, 93.9 HD2 FM, and 102.3 HD2 FM. Dive into this invaluable opportunity for engaging in discussions that matter to our community. Join us on Wednesday morning to contribute your voice and expand your understanding of important issues. Plus, all programs are available for free on your favorite podcast platform. Stay in touch by following us on Twitter and Instagram and witness your Black ideas come to life on the air!

