Dr. Charles Finch Unveils Groundbreaking African Medicine Research

Join us on Wednesday morning for an exciting lineup of speakers that you won’t want to miss! We’re thrilled to welcome back renowned Egyptian scholar and medical doctor Charles Finch, who will be unveiling insights from his groundbreaking new book, *African Medicine*. Before Dr. Finch takes the mic, we’ll hear from The Faith Brothers analyzing, ‘How can you trust God at all times?’ Florida Investigative Reporter Jeff Gallop will share the latest updates on his important investigative stories he’s working on. Kickstarting the morning will be former New York lawmaker Charles Barron, who will bring you the freshest developments from the Sahel nations and the New York mayoral race.

Mark your calendars! The Big Show rolls out at 6 AM ET, 5 AM CT, 3 AM PT, and 11 AM BST on WOLB 1010 AM and wolbbaltimore.com, as well as WOL 95.9 FM & 1450 AM and woldcnews.com.

