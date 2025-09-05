LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Source: Radio One D.C. / Radio One Digital

Don’t miss an incredible opportunity this Thursday morning! Join us as the esteemed Medical Doctor and Scientist Professor Velva Boles takes us on a journey through her recent experiences in Burkina Faso and Ghana. Before her presentation, we will welcome Dr. Cheryl LaRoche, a distinguished archaeologist and educator, who will reveal fascinating insights about the Underground Railroad, including the remarkable yet lesser-known heroes who helped make this vital escape route a success. Adding to the conversation, activist Kwabena Rasuli will connect the dots between the influence of negative music lyrics and crime in our communities, sparking important discussions we all need to engage in.

Tune in at 6 AM ET, 5 AM CT, 3 AM PT, and 11 AM BST

Professor Velva Boles on Burkina Faso, Ghana & The Underground Railroad was originally published on woldcnews.com