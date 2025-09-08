Browns Fans “First Lady” & “Brown Spider” Wed in Muni Lot Tailgate

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

DeSiree “First Lady” Wheeler and Charles “Brown Spider” Bevel Jr. married amid Browns tailgate chaos in the Muni Lot before Cleveland’s home opener. The sun peeked through morning rain as friends, family, and tailgaters cheered their vows. Webster Slaughter, the beloved ’80s Browns receiver, gave a prayer-filled speech and helped officiate, while Browns Batman led the proceedings.

Wheeler, 50, wore a white sundress, a veiled Browns hat, and signature Chuck Taylors painted with helmets. Bevel, 57, wore white pants and a vest embroidered with a spider, topped off with his iconic Spiderman sunglasses. As the ceremony unfolded under an RV’s shade, the crowd celebrated—chanting along when Bevel exclaimed, “I do, I do, let’s f—ing go!”

Their shared Browns fandom formed the foundation of their relationship. Bevel, a psychiatric nurse, became known in tailgate circles as “Brown Spider.” Wheeler, a leadership consultant, became “First Lady” known for her orange hair and social presence. They first recognized each other online, and a series of tailgate encounters led to real-life adventures and, ultimately, love.

Their story reflects how Browns football connects people. As Wheeler put it, the team gives them “something to connect on.” Bevel echoed that, pointing to their honeymoon plan: the Week 5 game in London, followed by a visit to Buffalo. Still, their biggest score happened Sunday morning.

Sadly, the Browns dropped a close one, falling 17–16 to the Bengals. Yet in the Muni Lot, love pulled off the real win.

