All Shows at the Columbus Athenaeum Canceled
If you had plans to see a show at the Columbus Athenaeum or any other TempleLive venue, you may want to change your plans.
Why? Because concert promoter TempleLive, which acquired the Athenaeum last year, has canceled all shows at the venue here and in other cities nationwide, such as Cleveland, Peoria, Illinois; Wichita, Kansas; and Fort Smith, Arkansas.
“There are currently no upcoming events,” said the post on the venue’s website.
Photo courtesy: Doral Chenoweth-The Columbus Dispatch
The website then directed users to Ticketmaster, which shows the canceled events along with the message that ticketholders will receive full refunds.
StubHub still lists some of the upcoming shows.
There have been no other comments from TempleLive.
