Listen Live
News

The Girl Scouts Adding a New Cookie

The Newest Girl Sout Cookie Is "Rocky Road-Inspired"

Published on September 10, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

Move over, Thin Mints, the Girl Scouts have announced a new cookie flavor.

The Girl Scouts unveiled its newest cookie. They’re called “Exploremores.”

The “Rocky Road-Inspired” cookies have a cream filling with hints of chocolate, marshmallow, and toasted almond-flavored crème. According to the Girl Scouts, “the cookie reflects the spirit of exploration at the heart of every Girl Scout.”

The “ExploreMore” will be available when Girl Scout cookie season begins in January. Earlier this year, the Girl Scouts announced they would no longer sell S’mores and Toast-Yays.

The Girl Scouts Adding a New Cookie  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

More from WERE-AM 1490
Trending
BROWNS 2025 NFL SCHEDULE
18 Items
Sports

Cleveland Browns 2025 NFL Schedule

Cleveland Browns v Philadelphia Eagles - NFL Preseason 2025
Sports

Report: Browns Trade QB Kenny Pickett to the Raiders

Los Angeles Rams v Cleveland Browns - NFL Preseason 2025
Sports

Browns Coach Kevin Stefanski Officially Names QB2

Cleveland Street Names playlist
15 Items
Local

15 Cleveland Street Names Outsiders Always Mispronounce

Movies filmed in Cleveland
20 Items
Local

Movies and TV Shows Filmed in Cleveland That Might Surprise You

25 Most Famous People From Cleveland
50 Items
News

25 Most Famous People From Cleveland, Ohio

15 Items
News

Trump Grants College Access To 600K Chinese Students, MAGA Fumes

30 Items
Entertainment

Famous Comedians Who Died Too Soon and Left Fans Heartbroken

WERE-AM 1490

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close