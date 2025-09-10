LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Move over, Thin Mints, the Girl Scouts have announced a new cookie flavor.

The Girl Scouts unveiled its newest cookie. They’re called “Exploremores.”

The “Rocky Road-Inspired” cookies have a cream filling with hints of chocolate, marshmallow, and toasted almond-flavored crème. According to the Girl Scouts, “the cookie reflects the spirit of exploration at the heart of every Girl Scout.”

The “ExploreMore” will be available when Girl Scout cookie season begins in January. Earlier this year, the Girl Scouts announced they would no longer sell S’mores and Toast-Yays.

The Girl Scouts Adding a New Cookie was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com