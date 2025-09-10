Kamala Harris Says It Was “Reckless” to Let Biden Run for Re-Election

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Kamala Harris is pulling back the curtain on one of the most dramatic chapters in modern American politics. In her new book, 107 Days, the former vice president shares her perspective on Joe Biden’s failed re-election campaign and her own whirlwind run that followed.

According to excerpts published by The Atlantic, Harris now believes it was “reckless” for Democrats to leave the decision about running entirely to Biden, who was 81 at the time. “Of all the people in the White House, I was in the worst position to make the case that he should drop out,” Harris wrote. She explained that any suggestion she made about Biden stepping aside would have been viewed as self-serving, given that she would naturally be his successor.

Biden officially withdrew from the race on July 21, 2024, after a difficult debate performance against Donald Trump sparked widespread concerns about his stamina. Harris recalls that inside the White House, staff repeated the line “It’s Joe and Jill’s decision” like a mantra. Looking back, she questions whether that deference was wise leadership or a dangerous mistake.

Despite her criticisms, Harris insists there was no conspiracy to hide Biden’s health challenges from the public. She describes him as “deeply knowledgeable” and “compassionate,” but admits that the campaign trail took a toll. “At 81, Joe got tired,” she wrote. Biden, now 82, has since been diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer.

When Biden dropped out, Harris suddenly became the Democratic nominee with just 107 days to mount a campaign against Trump. She ultimately lost the November election and has since stepped away from the political spotlight, even ruling out a run for California governor.

Harris also uses her memoir to reflect on her own treatment as vice president. She said that while the administration had a robust communications team, she received little support when facing attacks. “Getting anything positive said about my work or any defense against untrue attacks was almost impossible,” she recalled.

Harris’s memoir not only recounts her frantic campaign but also raises bigger questions about leadership, responsibility, and how much weight should fall on a single individual in deciding the future of the country.

