Gun Casings and Messages Discovered in Charlie Kirk’s Killing

Published on September 12, 2025

Charlie Kirk shooting: Vigil held in Illinois
Source: Anadolu / Getty

Authorities have identified 22-year-old Tyler James Robinson as the man accused of killing conservative activist Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University earlier this week. Robinson was taken into custody after his father recognized him in surveillance footage and urged him to surrender. According to Utah Governor Spencer Cox, Robinson had hinted to relatives that he was involved in the shooting, and a family friend eventually alerted law enforcement.

The case has drawn national attention not only because of Kirk’s high profile but also due to the unusual details uncovered during the investigation. Police recovered unfired gun casings near the scene that were etched with taunts and strange references. One read, “Hey fascist! Catch!” while another included the anti-fascist anthem phrase “Oh, Bella Ciao.” Other casings contained nods to gaming and online meme culture, including a sequence of controller inputs associated with Helldivers II and the trolling line, “Notices bulges OWO what’s this?” Investigators say these inscriptions, combined with online messages Robinson allegedly sent about hiding a rifle, changing outfits after the shooting, and engraving bullets, were key pieces of evidence pointing to him.

Robinson was raised in Washington County, Utah, a conservative stronghold where Trump carried 75% of the vote in 2024. Public records show his parents are active Republican voters, though Robinson himself registered without a party affiliation in 2021. He studied electrical work at Dixie Technical College and had previously attended Utah State University briefly before taking a leave of absence. Neighbors described him as bright and academically capable, citing his high ACT scores, and one said she was shocked by the news that he was accused of murder.

After the shooting, Robinson reportedly confided to family members that he disliked Kirk and his politics. When he realized police had released photos of the suspect, Robinson allegedly told his father he would rather kill himself than face arrest. His father then reached out to a youth pastor close to the family, who helped convince him to surrender peacefully. Authorities later recovered a Mauser model 98 bolt-action rifle with a mounted scope, believed to be the weapon used to kill Kirk, stashed in a wooded area.

Robinson is now being held on charges of aggravated murder, felony discharge of a firearm, and obstruction of justice. While a clear motive has not yet been established, investigators say his writings and messages reflect a mix of political hostility, online trolling, and gaming references. For Kirk’s supporters, the killing was both a personal loss and a violent escalation against a prominent figure in conservative politics. For those who knew Robinson, the arrest has left them stunned, struggling to reconcile the quiet young man they thought they knew with the accusations now hanging over him.

