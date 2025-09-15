Listen Live
Tina Fey Makes Kendrick Lamar & Drake Beef Joke At The Emmys

Drake may never live this loss down...

Published on September 15, 2025

77th Primetime Emmy Awards - Show
Source: Kevin Winter / Getty

We are now a few years removed from the classic Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle that had the Hip-Hop culture on the edge of our seats, but it seems like comedians using it as a punchline is still very much a thing. And truth be told we ain’t mad at them.

During last night’s Emmy Awards (Sept. 14), SNL alumni Tina Fey became the latest jokester to poke fun at the animosity between Kung Fu Kenny and Drizzy from the North when she took the stage to present the award for Outstanding Live Variety Special. With Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl Halftime performance up for the honor against the likes of Beyonce and Saturday Night Live for their own specials, Tina took the opportunity to crack her joke saying, “If Kendrick Lamar’s Superbowl Halftime special wins, wooooo, I’m really gonna hear it from Drake… and Drake and I are supposed to play pickleball tomorrow… Really the safe pick for me would be the Beyonce Bowl.”

Luckily for Tina, Saturday Night Live‘s 50th Anniversary Special took home the honors, hence, her pickleball date with Drake didn’t have to be weird at all.

While it’s still very much a possibility that the Kendrick vs. Drake saga could see another chapter added to it in the coming future, we’re not sure that’s in Drake’s best interest as pop culture agrees that he had to hold that “L” which has in turn turned him into a punchline for comedians that aren’t affiliated with the Hip-Hop culture.

Check out Tina Fey’s joke below and let us know your thoughts in the comments section.

Tina Fey Makes Kendrick Lamar & Drake Beef Joke At The Emmys  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

