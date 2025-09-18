Listen Live
Local

Best Cheeseburgers in Cleveland to Try on National Cheeseburger Day

Celebrate National Cheeseburger Day with our guide to the juiciest, must-try burgers across Cleveland.

Published on September 18, 2025

Cheeseburger Day 925
Source: Canva / Radio-One

Cleveland might be a city built on sports and steel, but let’s be honest — burgers are just as much a part of the culture.

National Cheeseburger Day gives locals the perfect excuse to track down the juiciest patties in The Land.

From old-school diners serving no-frills classics to trendy gastropubs stacking burgers with gourmet toppings, Cleveland knows how to do it right. Whether you crave a simple cheeseburger with melted American or something piled high with bacon and specialty sauces, these spots deliver.

Hungry yet?

Yelp has a list of some of the cheapest burgers in town and we’ve listed some of them below!

Here are Cleveland’s best cheeseburgers worth celebrating today!

10. Characters Sports Bar & Grill

6007 Brookpark Rd, Cleveland, OH

Check out their Character Roman for $16.99!

9. Steak Cleveland

2179 West 11th St, Cleveland, OH 44113

The Smash Time Burgers are just $18 and are a hit!

8. Shake Shack

5300 Riverside Dr, Cleveland, OH 44135

The French Onion Soup Burger (limited time only!) is a hit!

7. Hot Dog Diner & Burger

5494 Pearl Rd, Parma, OH 44129

Their simple burger is only $4!

6. Bob & Sheri’s Forty Niner Restaurant

5006 Broadway Ave, Cleveland, OH 44127

Their Bacon Double CB is delicious and only $8.74!

5. Crowley’s

35647 Vine St, Eastlake, OH 44095

Their burgers are tremendous, and it’s Throwback Thursday – so 5 beers for Dad are only $5!

4. Hecks

2927 Bridge Ave, Cleveland, OH 44113

The Heckburger features a 1/2 lb. Grass-Fed Beef, American Cheese, Hecks Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, and is only $16!

3. Steve’s Doghouse

3850 Pearl Rd, Cleveland, OH 44109

The 24-hour spot has everything you need for breakfast, lunch, and dinner… and their burgers are legit!

2. Betty’s Bomb Ass Burgers

Easily the best restaurant name on today’s list, this local staple is a food truck. Click here to find where they’ll be!

1. Cleave Land Grill

17024 Pearl Rd, Strongsville, OH

This spot has perhaps the BEST Smash Burger in The Land!

Best Cheeseburgers in Cleveland to Try on National Cheeseburger Day  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

