Listen Live
News

A popular chicken chain had big plans for Ohio…

Shaq might be big on the court, but his Big Chicken plans in Ohio? Not so much. Here's the latest on the delay.

Published on September 20, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

Carnival Cruise Line's NYC Cruise Into Summer Event To Celebrate The Arrival Of Mardi Gras In 2020

Shaq’s chicken spot still hasn’t landed in Columbus the way folks thought it would. Big Chicken, the fast-casual chain founded by Shaquille O’Neal, announced plans last year for 36 Ohio locations—but so far, only one has opened near Dayton back in 2022.

The CEO says the franchisee dropped the ball on the build-out schedule, but they’re still scouting for the right spots here in Columbus. Big Chicken, now backed by Craveworthy Brands, is looking to push forward with growth. On the menu? Childhood-inspired favorites like The Ultimate and Shaq Attack chicken sandwiches.

A popular chicken chain had big plans for Ohio…  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

More from WERE-AM 1490
Trending
BROWNS 2025 NFL SCHEDULE
18 Items
Sports

Cleveland Browns 2025 NFL Schedule

Los Angeles Rams v Cleveland Browns - NFL Preseason 2025
Sports

Browns Coach Kevin Stefanski Officially Names QB2

Cleveland mobsters post
15 Items
Local

15 Notorious Cleveland Mobsters Who Left a Bloody Legacy

Local

Jail Call Reveals Details From Suspect in Light Rail Stabbing

25 Most Famous People From Cleveland
50 Items
News

25 Most Famous People From Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland Street Names playlist
15 Items
Local

15 Cleveland Street Names Outsiders Always Mispronounce

Driver Undergoes Dui Road Test
Local

Multiple OVI Checkpoints Planned This Weekend in Cleveland Area

12 Items
Pop Culture

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Dramatic Role In ‘The Smashing Machine’ Is Generating Oscar Buzz

WERE-AM 1490

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close