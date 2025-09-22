Cleveland Ice Cream Deals to Scoop Up for National Ice Cream Cone Day
Cleveland loves ice cream, and National Ice Cream Cone Day gives you the perfect excuse to indulge. Local shops serve classic custard, soft-serve, and bold, inventive flavors that excite your taste buds.
Family-run parlors have scooped cones for generations, while trendy spots offer seasonal specials worth trying. Even without a special promotion, this day lets you explore new favorites or revisit local staples.
Celebrate the sweetest day of the year at these ten must-visit ice cream spots in Cleveland.
Mitchell’s Homemade Ice Cream: Northeast Ohio staple with multiple scoop shops and rotating flavors. If they don’t have a special promo, their high-quality offerings still make them worth the stop.
Cleveland Ice Cream Deals to Scoop Up for National Ice Cream Cone Day was originally published on wzakcleveland.com
Honey Hut Ice Cream: Operating since 1974, with several locations. Check their special flavor calendar; sometimes they run seasonal or flavor-deal promos.
Malley’s Chocolates: Their ice cream parlors at several locations serve up nostalgia and candy shop charm; watch for “Two Scoop Tuesdays” or similar offers.
Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream: Known across NE Ohio for fresh-made flavors; their loyalty programs or seasonal promotions often include discounts or sampler deals.
East Coast Original Frozen Custard: Rich custard, rotating toppings and fun locations; good candidate for cone day offers or special soft-serve treats.
C.P.’s Cooler Homemade Ice Cream & Treats (Willowick): Local, small batch, bold flavors — always in the conversation when people talk about flavor deals.
Fenik’s Frozen Custard (Avon Lake): Known for large menus and creative flavors; weekend-oriented specials are possible.
Mason’s Creamery (Cleveland, Ohio City): Great craft small batch shop with rotating flavors; flavors + house specials make this one to watch.
Lake Erie Scoops (Detroit Avenue): Nostalgic scoops, novelty treats, vegan options; might not have full-blown deals but strong for cone day picnics.
K-Cream Parlour (Lorain): Soft serve, twist cones, friendly vibe; casual spots like this sometimes do half-price cones or “buy one, get one” offers depending on the day.
