3 Houston Colleges Make U.S. News' Top 10 in Texas

3 Houston Colleges Make U.S. News & World Report’s Top 10 in Texas

Published on September 25, 2025

Source: Visitors walk through the new, redesigned Academic Quad on the campus of Rice University, Thursday, Sept. 12, 2024, in Houston. The revamped, four-acre space included the refreshed pathways through the space flanked by trees, community spaces and benches and the relocation of the statue of university founder William Marsh Rice. The relocation including the addition of historical context about Rice, including his ownership of enslaved people. (Jason Fochtman/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images)

U.S. News & World Report released their “2026 Best Colleges in Texas” list, where they ranked all of the Lone Star State’s major public universities, midsize to smaller colleges, liberal arts schools and private colleges based on several criteria. Out of all the schools in Texas, three Houston-based universities made the top 10.

The list is built out from U.S. News & World Report’s overall list comprised of over 1,700 schools from across the country that grant bachelor’s degrees.

Scroll through this list to see where the Houston schools landed, and where your Texas-based school may rank!

1. Rice University

City: Houston

National Rank: No. 17

Tuition: $65,475

Undergraduate Enrollment: 4,789

Acceptance Rate: 8%

Ranked No. 5 in Best Value Schools

2. University of Texas–Austin

City: Austin

National Rank: No. 30

Tuition: $44,908 ($11,687 in-state)

Undergraduate Enrollment: 43,165

Acceptance Rate: 27%

Ranked No. 7 in Top Public Schools

3. Texas A&M University

City: College Station

National Rank: No. 51

Tuition: $40,157 ($12,928)

Undergraduate Enrollment: 60,710

Acceptance Rate: 57%

Ranked No. 21 in Top Public Schools

4. Baylor University

City: Waco

National Rank: No. 88

Tuition: $63,620

Undergraduate Enrollment: 14,915

Acceptance Rate: 51%

Ranked No. 27 in Best Undergraduate Teaching

5. Southern Methodist University

City: Dallas

National Rank: No. 88

Tuition: $69,722

Undergraduate Enrollment: 7,285

Acceptance Rate: 63%

Ranked No. 55 in Best Colleges

6. Texas Christian University

City: Fort Worth

National Rank: No. 97

Tuition: $63,590

Undergraduate Enrollment: 11,049

Acceptance Rate: 44%

Ranked No. 39 in Best Undergraduate Teaching

7. The University of Texas–Dallas

City: Richardson

National Rank: No. 110

Tuition: $40,164 ($14,664 in-state)

Undergraduate Enrollment: 21,858

Acceptance Rate: 65%

Ranked No. 54 in Top Public Schools

8. University of Houston

City: Houston

National Rank: No. 132

Tuition: $27,776 ($11,888 in-state)

Undergraduate Enrollment: 39,257

Acceptance Rate: 74%

Ranked No. 40 in Top Performers on Social Mobility

9. Texas Tech University

City: Lubbock

National Rank: No. 198

Tuition: $24,152 ($11,852 in-state)

Undergraduate Enrollment: 32,580

Acceptance Rate: 73%

Ranked No. 109 in Top Public Schools

10. University of St. Thomas

City: Houston

National Rank: No. 198

Tuition: $35,754

Undergraduate Enrollment: 3,395

Acceptance Rate: 90%

Ranked No. 8 in Top Performers on Social Mobility

11. University of North Texas

City: Denton

National Rank: No. 208

Tuition: $23,963 ($11,663 in-state)

Undergraduate Enrollment: 34,458

Acceptance Rate: 72%

Ranked No. 34 in Top Performers on Social Mobility

12. University of Texas–Rio Grande Valley

City: Edinburg

National Rank: No. 213

Tuition: N/A

Undergraduate Enrollment: 28,674

Acceptance Rate: 94%

13. The University of Texas–San Antonio

City: San Antonio

National Rank: No. 213

Tuition: $26,750 ($10,600 in-state)

Undergraduate Enrollment: 31,127

Acceptance Rate:

Ranked No. 27 in Top Performers on Social Mobility

14. The University of Texas–Arlington

City: Arlington

National Rank: No. 222

Tuition: $29,432 ($11,950)

Undergraduate Enrollment: 32,545

Acceptance Rate: 80%

Ranked No. 42 in Top Performers on Social Mobility

15. Sam Houston State University

City: Huntsville

National Rank: No. 257

Tuition: $23,520 ($11,370 in-state)

Undergraduate Enrollment: 17,787

Acceptance Rate: 90%

Ranked No. 52 in Top Performers on Social Mobility

16. Texas State University

City: San Marcos

National Rank: No. 257

Tuition: $24,540 ($12,240)

Undergraduate Enrollment: 36,236

Acceptance Rate: 90%

Ranked No. 144 in Top Performers on Social Mobility

17. The University of Texas–El Paso

City: El Paso

National Rank: No. 257

Tuition: $21,164 ($8,508 in-state)

Undergraduate Enrollment: 21,118

Acceptance Rate: 100%

Ranked No. 52 in Top Performers on Social Mobility

18. University of the Incarnate Word

City: San Antonio

National Rank: No. 293

Tuition: $38,650

Undergraduate Enrollment: 4,638

Acceptance Rate: 98%

Ranked No. 74 in Top Performers on Social Mobility

19. University of Houston–Clear Lake

City: Houston

National Rank: No. 318

Tuition: $25,978 ($9,298 in-state)

Undergraduate Enrollment: 6,029

Acceptance Rate: 92%

Ranked No. 170 in Top Public Schools

20. Abilene Christian University

City: Abilene

National Rank: No. 329

Tuition: $44,200

Undergraduate Enrollment: 3,233

Acceptance Rate: 66%

Ranked No. 13 in First-Year Experiences

21. Texas Woman’s University

City: Denton

National Rank: No. 329

Tuition: $22,840 ($10,540 in-state)

Undergraduate Enrollment: 10,034

Acceptance Rate: 96%

Ranked No. 69 in Top Performers on Social Mobility

22. The University of Texas at Tyler

City: Tyler

National Rank: No. 329

Tuition: $25,184 ($9,736 in-state)

Undergraduate Enrollment: 7,683

Acceptance Rate: 94%

Ranked No. 178 in Top Public Schools

23. Prairie View A&M University

City: Prairie View

National Rank: No. 343

Tuition: $22,590 ($7,386 in-state)

Undergraduate Enrollment: 8,836

Acceptance Rate: 78%

Ranked No. 117 in Top Performers on Social Mobility

24. Texas A&M University–Kingsville

City: Kingsville

National Rank: No. 352

Tuition: $22,948 ($9,892 in-state)

Undergraduate Enrollment: 5,386

Acceptance Rate: 91%

Ranked No. 104 in Top Performers on Social Mobility

25. Tarleton State University

City: Stephenville

National Rank: No. 373

Tuition: $22,480 ($10,180)

Undergraduate Enrollment: 15,130

Acceptance Rate: 53%

Ranked No. 53 in Lowest Acceptance Rates

