James Comey Indicted By Donald Trump's DOJ, X Reacts

Smells Like Weaponization: Donald Trump’s DOJ Indicts Former FBI Director James Comey

"My heart is broken for the Department of Justice, but I have great confidence in the judicial system, and I'm innocent. So, let's have a trial. And keep the faith."

Published on September 29, 2025

Getty Images / James Comey / Donald Trump

Former FBI Director James Comey was indicted on Thursday, signaling that Donald Trump’s DOJ, led by his loyal servant Pam Bondi, is willing to go after those people he wants to get “revenge” on.

Comey was indicted on charges of making a false statement to Congress and obstruction just days after Trump hopped on social media, slamming his Attorney General Pam Bondi for dragging her feet regarding charging his political enemies. 

Comey’s indictment makes him the first senior government official to face prosecution as part of Donald Trump’s revenge tour for the investigation into Russian interference, which he and his fervent supporters called the “Russia hoax.”

James Comey Claps Back At Donald Trump

The former FBI Director didn’t take long to respond to the charges, hopping on his Instagram account to deliver a video message. 

“My family and I have known for years that there are costs to standing up to Donald Trump, but we couldn’t imagine ourselves living any other way. We will not live on our knees, and you shouldn’t either. Somebody that I love dearly said recently that, ‘fear is the tool of a tyrant.’ But I’m not afraid, and I hope you’re not either. I hope instead you are engaged, you are paying attention, and you will vote like your beloved country depends upon it, which it does.”

He ended his message by saying, “My heart is broken for the Department of Justice, but I have great confidence in the judicial system, and I’m innocent. So, let’s have a trial. And keep the faith.”

We don’t expect Trump to stop at Comey either; he’s alluded to that. On his way to waste our money by attending the Ryder Cup, Trump told CNN’s Kevin Liptak, “It’s not a list, but I think there will be others.”

Deep negro spiritual sigh.

You can see reactions to this blatant weaponization of the DOJ below.

Smells Like Weaponization: Donald Trump’s DOJ Indicts Former FBI Director James Comey  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

