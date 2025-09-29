Listen Live
How Solange Knowles is Saving Black Literature

Published on September 29, 2025

Harper's Bazaar Cocktail Party
Source: Nina Westervelt / Getty

In a world where stories can be lost to time, Solange Knowles has created a sanctuary for Black literary history. Her creative studio, Saint Heron, has launched a free, digital library dedicated to preserving rare and out-of-print books by Black authors. This initiative is more than just a collection; it’s a powerful act of cultural preservation.

The Saint Heron Library began as a direct response to the need for accessible Black literature. The initial season of the library featured a personally curated selection of works, with titles rotating every six to eight weeks. Readers across the globe were invited to borrow these digital books for free for a 45-day period, giving them a chance to connect with voices that might otherwise have been silenced.

This project is deeply personal for Knowles, who sees it as a community-building effort. By making these vital texts available, Saint Heron ensures that the ideas, struggles, and triumphs of Black authors continue to resonate. It’s an invitation for a new generation to explore the richness of Black thought and art, creating a living archive that breathes new life into forgotten masterpieces. Through this thoughtful act, Solange is not just preserving books; she is safeguarding a legacy and empowering a future rooted in its own profound history.

How Solange Knowles is Saving Black Literature  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

