Listen Live
News

Will Ohio have a Cold, Snowy Winter?

The 2025 Farmer's Almanac says a cold winter is ahead

Published on September 28, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

The Old Farmer’s Almanac has released its 2025-2026 U.S. Winter Weather forecast, and I suggest you make sure your winter weather gear is up to date.

Overall, according to the Almanac, winter will be slightly milder across the nation, with some parts of the country experiencing frigid conditions.

Snow-covered Schiller Park in German Village in Columbus Ohio
Source: Phillip Nelson / Getty

In Ohio, winter is expected to be cold with occasional snow. As for Columbus, since we’re in the Ohio Valley forecast area, winter will be colder than normal with near or above normal snowfall in the east, and below normal in the west.

The Almanac suggests that you should get your winter gear ready now, especially if you’re in the east.

Will Ohio have a Cold, Snowy Winter?  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

More from WERE-AM 1490
Trending
10 Items
Politics

Jasmine Crockett Verbally Sends Kash Patel To Valhalla During Congressional Meeting, X Loved It

Dangerous Neighborhoods Cleveland
20 Items
News

20 Most Dangerous Neighborhoods In Cleveland, Ohio

Generic police officer and police car
15 Items
Local

The Most Dangerous Areas In and Around Cleveland Right Now

10 Items
Politics

X Drags Laura Loomer Following Her Blatantly Racist Social Media Posts About Jasmine Crockett & Black Women

Cleveland mobsters post
15 Items
Local

15 Notorious Cleveland Mobsters Who Left a Bloody Legacy

Cleveland bank robberies
15 Items
Local

15 Cleveland Bank Robberies That Made Headlines

25 Most Famous People From Cleveland
50 Items
News

25 Most Famous People From Cleveland, Ohio

General view of a conference room with a microphone in the foreground.
Local

Cleveland Heights Mayor’s Wife Caught on Camera in Wild Drama

WERE-AM 1490

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close