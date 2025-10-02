Listen Live
Police Issue Warrant for Tyrese Over Deadly Cane Corso Attack

Published on October 2, 2025

US-ENTERTAINMENT-GQ
Source: VALERIE MACON / Getty

R&B singer and Fast & Furious star Tyrese Gibson is in hot water with Atlanta authorities after his Cane Corso dogs were allegedly involved in a deadly neighborhood attack.

According to Fulton County Police Animal Services, a neighbor let their dog outside on the night of September 18, only to find it dead minutes later from what officials are calling a clear-cut animal attack.

Captain Nicole Dwyer of Fulton County Animal Services told WSB-TV that Tyrese had been warned multiple times about his dogs roaming freely in the neighborhood before this tragic incident.

“It is the negligence on his part as the homeowner and animal owner, just letting them roam free,” Dwyer said. “And now they have killed an innocent animal.”

As a result, Atlanta Police obtained a warrant for Tyrese’s arrest on animal cruelty charges.

Authorities also searched his home on September 22, but neither Tyrese nor the dogs were present.

So far, Tyrese has not commented publicly on the situation.

TMZ reports they reached out to his camp, but there’s been no word back.

With the warrant now active, it looks like the singer could be facing serious legal trouble — and his Cane Corsos may be at the center of a bigger fight about ownership responsibility and neighborhood safety.

