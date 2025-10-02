Listen Live
Music

All of the Drama: Social Media Reacts to Cardi B and Nicki Minaj Feud

Cardi B and Nicki Minaj’s latest feud has taken over social media. Again.

Published on October 2, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

Source:

Cardi B has been promoting her sophomore album for weeks, but it’s the drama between her and Nicki Minaj that has fans talking.

Sparks are flying today after Cardi took exception to Nicki’s comments about her child. She wrote, “You said you gonna kick my child gums back??? Didn’t you say you was in NY??? This past words now.. WHERE TF YOU AT??? Cuz today gonna be the day I go to jail”.

Yikes.

Nicki and Cardi’s beef spans years, so it’s not something fans are particularly in the dark about. But today, the tone on social media seems to be shifting, with many commenters just wanting the drama to all come to an end.

This feud has been bubbling for years. It started in 2017 with subtle shade online, including Nicki liking a post clowning Cardi’s bars. Things really exploded in 2018 when Cardi reportedly threw a shoe at Nicki during New York Fashion Week.

Since then, the two have traded jabs through songs, interviews, and plenty of posts on X. Every so often, the drama reignites, reminding fans this rap rivalry never really cooled off.

Check out these reactions from X on the latest drama between Cardi B and Nicki Minaj.

All of the Drama: Social Media Reacts to Cardi B and Nicki Minaj Feud  was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

All of the Drama: Social Media Reacts to Cardi B and Nicki Minaj Feud  was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

All of the Drama: Social Media Reacts to Cardi B and Nicki Minaj Feud  was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

All of the Drama: Social Media Reacts to Cardi B and Nicki Minaj Feud  was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

All of the Drama: Social Media Reacts to Cardi B and Nicki Minaj Feud  was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

All of the Drama: Social Media Reacts to Cardi B and Nicki Minaj Feud  was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

All of the Drama: Social Media Reacts to Cardi B and Nicki Minaj Feud  was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

All of the Drama: Social Media Reacts to Cardi B and Nicki Minaj Feud  was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

All of the Drama: Social Media Reacts to Cardi B and Nicki Minaj Feud  was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

All of the Drama: Social Media Reacts to Cardi B and Nicki Minaj Feud  was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

All of the Drama: Social Media Reacts to Cardi B and Nicki Minaj Feud  was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

All of the Drama: Social Media Reacts to Cardi B and Nicki Minaj Feud  was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

All of the Drama: Social Media Reacts to Cardi B and Nicki Minaj Feud  was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

All of the Drama: Social Media Reacts to Cardi B and Nicki Minaj Feud  was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

SZA Responds To Nicki Minaj, Says She Reached Out Twice For Features

JT Attacks Cardi B, Stefon Diggs On Social Media

Hello, It’s Her: Cardi B Get’s Another No.1 On Billboard 200 With ‘AM I THE DRAMA?’

All of the Drama: Social Media Reacts to Cardi B and Nicki Minaj Feud  was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

More from WERE-AM 1490
Trending
News

Will Ohio have a Cold, Snowy Winter?

Cleveland bank robberies
15 Items
Local

15 Cleveland Bank Robberies That Made Headlines

Dangerous Neighborhoods Cleveland
20 Items
News

20 Most Dangerous Neighborhoods In Cleveland, Ohio

10 Items
Politics

X Drags Laura Loomer Following Her Blatantly Racist Social Media Posts About Jasmine Crockett & Black Women

20 Items
Local

20 Most Embarrassing Cleveland Sports Stories of All Time

Armchairs in the waiting hall
19 Items
Local

Cleveland Airport Ranks Nearly Dead Last in New Study

Looking up at American flags flying at half-staff patriotic background.
Local

Local Mayor, Bedford High School Graduate, Dead at 80

12 Items
Entertainment

‘Severance’ Star Tramell Tillman Makes Black History With Emmys Win

WERE-AM 1490

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close