Karoline Leavitt Defends Trump’s Dumb ‘Medbed’ Post. She Must Really Hate Her Job Sometimes

Source: Alex Wong / Getty

You know, sometimes — not very often, of course, but sometimes — I actually feel sorry for White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt.

Here’s a simple truth: all White House press secretaries have to lie. At least occasionally, they all have to tell blatant lies or, at the very least, be intentionally misleading. It’s the nature of the biz. It simply comes with the territory of being a politician’s public mouthpiece.

However, the degree to which a White House press secretary must lie, and the nature of those lies, depends on the president. How absurd is your commander in chief? How demonstrably dimwitted are his policies? How often does he lie, and how easily debunked are those lies?

Well, in Leavitt’s case, we are talking about President Donald Trump, which means the absurdity is bottomless, the polices are consistently destructive, and it would be far less tedious to count the number of times he said a thing that was based in factual, data-reinforced truth, as opposed to perpetual propaganda and disinformation that a simple, two-minute Google search will easily contradict.

Of course, one shouldn’t even need to consult a search engine to know that sci-fi-inspired “medbeds” are not real.

Over the weekend, the sitting president of these United States shared an AI-generated video of himself promoting a cure-all “medbed,” which references a QAnon medical conspiracy theory about fictional medical beds that will cure a patient of virtually any ailment and “restore every citizen to full health.”

“Every American will soon receive their own medbed card,” AI Trump said in the video. “With it, you’ll have guaranteed access to our new hospitals led by the top doctors in the nation, equipped with the most advanced technology in the world. These facilities are safe, modern, and designed to restore every citizen to full health and strength. This is the beginning of a new era in American healthcare.”

Trump deleted the video — presumably after someone in his camp informed him that the real world is actually not a blockbuster film written by George Lucas and directed by James Cameron — but not before enough people saw it that Leavitt scraped the bottom of her bullsh*t barrel to come up with some sort of plausible spin for her idiot overlord’s complete and utter lack of media literacy and common damn sense.

Spoiler alert: her excuses weren’t remotely plausible.

“The president posted an AI deepfake of himself talking about medbeds. What was he trying to communicate?” a reporter asked Leavitt during a Wednesday press conference.

Again, there’s a small part of me that feels bad for this woman. Long after this abysmal presidency is over, we’ll still likely never know how intelligent she actually is or isn’t, how much of Trump’s nonsense she actually believes and supports, or whether she did her job proudly and gleefully, or whether she ended every night by throwing up into the nearest trash can, crying into her favorite Bible passage, and wishing to whatever god she prays to that she could just tell reporters: “Look, he’s a demented dumbass, and he keeps signing stupid executive orders because we are fresh out of coloring books to occupy his time.”

Instead, she said this:

“I think the president saw the video and posted it and then took it down, and he has the right to do that; it’s his social media. He’s incredibly transparent, as you all know. You hear from him directly on social media. He likes to share memes. He likes to share videos. He likes to repost things that he sees other people post on social media as well, and I think it’s quite refreshing that we have a president who is so open and honest directly himself, many a times on Truth [Social], you are hearing directly from the president of the United States.”

*in my best Andre 3000 voice* KAROLINE!!!

Yes, it would be “quite refreshing” for a president, or any political office holder, for that matter, to be more “transparent” than most elected officials typically are. But this ain’t that.

This is the so-called leader of the free world — the president of what is supposedly the greatest nation on Earth — passing along “fake news” that wouldn’t have fooled your average middle schooler, but might have misled some boomer who hasn’t updated his internet knowledge since the era of dial-up.

Yes, it’s true that Trump spends a lot of time on social media, but that doesn’t mean he’s being “transparent.” Usually, it means he’s up to the wee hours of the morning insulting his political rivals, misspelling words he isn’t really using correctly anyway, and saying things that are simply untrue regarding his own non-accomplishments and everyone else’s failures. We don’t even have much reason to be 100% confident that Trump didn’t think it was actually him in that video talking about magic medbeds that don’t exist. There is absolutely nothing “refreshing” about a president who has this weak a grasp on fact vs. fiction.

At least this time, Trump had enough sense to take down the post, which is more than I can say for the AI-video he shared of former President Barack Obama being arrested, or the racist AI videos he shared of House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries dressed as a Mexican stereotype, which was his general response to the second government shutdown to happen on his watch.

Yeah — there is just no way Karoline Leavitt doesn’t hate her job most days. Either that, or she is just as dumb and delusional as her boss. But it’s one of the two, or maybe a bit of both. (Probably both.)

What a pathetic way to make a living.

