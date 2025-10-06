Listen Live
The Best 15 Taco Deals in Cleveland to Hit on National Taco Day

Celebrate National Taco Day with the best deals across Cleveland. Here are 15 tacos worth chasing.

Published on October 6, 2025

Tomorrow (October 7th) is National Taco Day, and Cleveland is ready to deliver.

Whether you crave cheap street tacos, birria dipped in consommé, or upscale fusion options, this city has no shortage of choices.

We’ve rounded up 15 taco spots that are known for great prices and rave reviews. Some may even run special deals tomorrow!

If your friend group in Cleveland is looking for delicious tacos for your Taco Tuesday, keep scrolling to check out this year’s list!

15 Tacos to Try in Cleveland

Cilantro Taqueria

Their Birria Tacos come with consommé on the side. Three shredded beef cheek tacos run about $11.49.

Barrio Tacos + Tequila + Whiskey

Multiple locations offer build-your-own taco options. Their Gateway spot gives $1 off tacos.

Fredibertos

Offers birria tacos for around $4.40 apiece. A solid classic in the taco rotation.

Blue Habanero

Focuses on street tacos and tequila. Known for creative flavor combos and solid ingredients.

Tacologist

Located on Euclid Avenue with steady hours and reliable taco selection.

Hola Tacos

Beef birria tacos are usually priced around $4.45 (without consommé). A Cleveland staple.

Mexitaco Kitchen

Classic taco menu including chicken, barbacoa, and chorizo. Bold flavors in every bite.

Agave & Rye

Known for Taco Tuesday deals, with $4 plain tacos and jerk specials.

Avo Modern Mexican

Offers all-day specials and Taco Tuesday features. Stylish spot with consistent quality.

Barrio Cleveland Heights

Their Heights location gives $1 off tacos during happy hour.

La Plaza Taqueria

West side favorite. Authentic tacos, solid salsas, loyal following.

Dos Amigos Locos

Often shows up in Cleveland Yelp lists for taco Tuesday specials.

Las Americas

Another frequently listed taco Tuesday spot in Cleveland Yelp.

Rowley Inn

Known for bar food and taco deals during Tuesday specials.

Pounders Bar & Grill

Shows up among top taco Tuesday spots in Cleveland. Expect bar tacos and drink combos.

