Jasmine Crockett’s Latest Nickname For Donald Trump Is A Hit With X

Getty Images / Jasmine Crockett / Donald Trump

You can always count on Jasmine Crockett to keep it real about Orange Mussolini, aka Donald Trump.

During a recent appearance on MSNBC’s The Weekend: Primetime, the Texas Democrat didn’t hold back when talking about Donald Trump and how he is putting on a masterclass in ruining the lives of Americans.

“Stop falling for the okeydoke. Stop believing the lies that they are putting out there and the terrible racist tropes that they are constantly using to rile people up,” Crockett said in the clip.

She continued, “It is time to recognize that while you thought the enemy was the immigrant, or you thought the enemy was the trans person, or you thought the enemy was the Black folk, or you thought the enemy were the women…”

“…when the reality is that the only person that is harming you right now if you are struggling to make sure that you can pay your bills, if you are struggling to feed your family, if you are struggling to find a job,” Crockett says, “if you are struggling to keep your business open or if you’re a farmer — while we currently have record-level bankruptcies by farmers…

“…It is not any of those people on the list. It is the old, white nepo baby that is sitting in the White House that is causing all the destruction, pain, and problems that you are enduring.”

Lol, it’s funny because it’s absolutely true.

X Says Protect Jasmine Crockett At All Costs

Folks on X, formerly Twitter, were in agreement with Crockett, who is constantly in the crosshairs of Trump and other MAGA Republicans who never hesitate to say some really racist things about her.

Yes, get him out of the White House as expeditiously as possible.

You can see more reactions below.

