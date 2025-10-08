LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Source: Dee Liu / Getty

Columbus is a hot commodity this year.

In Condé Nast Traveler’s 38th annual Readers’ Choice Awards, the capital city landed at No. 8 on the list of top large cities in the country. This ranking put the 614 ahead of major destinations like New York City and Seattle.

More than 757,000 readers voted in this year’s survey, praising Columbus for its dynamic food scene, global influences, and its burger legacy. The magazine noted that the city’s dining options “draw visitors from far and wide,” spotlighting everything from Himalayan cuisine to the famous sandwiches at The Thurman Café and the beet-and-bean veggie burgers at Northstar Café.

“Columbus has long been lauded for its burgers—it was here, after all, that Wendy’s first got its start,” Condé Nast Traveler wrote.

This marks Columbus’ second consecutive year on the list, moving up from No. 9 in 2023. Chicago claimed the top spot for its “impressive architecture, first-rate museums, brilliant chefs, and massive brewing scene.”

Here’s the full top 10 list from Condé Nast Traveler’s Readers’ Choice Awards:

Chicago San Francisco Milwaukee Portland, Oregon New Orleans Washington, D.C. San Diego Columbus New York City Seattle

The full rankings are available on Condé Nast Traveler’s website.





Columbus Ranks in America’s Top 10 Best Big Cities was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com