Urban One Founder Cathy Hughes Celebrates 45 Yrs of Empowering Black Media

Cathy Hughes Celebrates 45 Years of Urban One’s Legacy in Black Media

Published on October 8, 2025

Cathy Hughes
Source: Reach Media Inc. / Getty / Getty

It was all love, laughter, and legacy when The Rickey Smiley Morning Show honored media mogul Cathy Hughes for Urban One’s 45th anniversary. The groundbreaking founder joined Rickey Smiley live on air to celebrate the milestone and reflect on four and a half decades of transforming how Black stories are told in radio, television, and digital media.

“Today we are celebrating the 45th anniversary of Urban One,” Smiley announced as he welcomed “the one and only Miss Cathy Hughes.” The room quickly filled with laughter as Hughes playfully scolded the team for serving beer instead of champagne. “It’s our 45th anniversary—we should be toasting with champagne!” she joked.

As the conversation turned more reflective, Hughes and Smiley shared their personal history, with Smiley thanking her for decades of mentorship. “Miss H, thank you for the opportunity and for being in my life,” he said warmly. Hughes replied, “You know I love you, Ricky. How many years have we been doing this together?”

Their professional bond spans more than two decades, a partnership that reflects Urban One’s family-oriented culture. Founded on October 4, 1980, in Washington, D.C., the company has grown from one small station into a national powerhouse that reaches more than 80% of African Americans each week through radio, television, and digital platforms.

Hughes recalled the skepticism she faced early in her career. “People—especially men—told me I didn’t have the personality, that it wouldn’t work, that I couldn’t attract an audience,” she said. “Now, 45 years later, we’re in cable television, digital, and radio. I just thank God.”

She also took a moment to highlight the power of Urban One’s audience and community impact. “Our listeners, our viewers—they’re not just behind the throne, they are the throne,” she said passionately.

Hughes expressed gratitude to her son, Alfred Liggins, now CEO of Urban One, and proudly shared that her grandson spent his first summer working for the family business. “It’s a blessing to see this become a generational venture,” she said.

As the interview wrapped, Smiley expressed his appreciation on behalf of his entire team. “It’s been a pleasure doing business with you and Alfred. Y’all are family,” he said. Hughes returned the love: “I thank you, Ricky, and your whole crew. God has truly blessed this company.”

The laughter ended the same way it began—with Smiley’s humor. “Never trust a man in a wheelchair with dirty shoes,” he quipped as the two shared one final laugh.

For Hughes, the moment was more than an anniversary—it was a celebration of faith, perseverance, and the enduring power of Black media.

