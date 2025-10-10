Antifa And Terrorism 101 With Intelligence Expert Malcolm Nance

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Intelligence expert Malcolm Nance steps into the spotlight to take apart the narrative that has long been used to brand Antifa a domestic terror threat.

In this video for NewsOne, “Terrorism 101 With Intelligence Expert Malcolm Nance,” Nance argues that Trump’s designation of “Antifa” as a domestic terrorist organization is not only politically motivated fear-mongering devoid of facts; it’s also dangerous.

Giving a compelling breakdown that serves as a much-needed lesson in national security, Nance confirms that “Antifa” as an organization actually doesn’t exist.

“President Trump has signed an executive order designating a group he calls Antifa as a domestic terrorist organization. Now, where this runs into trouble is there is no organization known as Antifa,” Nance says.

The former Navy cryptologist emphasizes that you cannot meaningfully “designate an idea as a terrorist group,” adding that the absence of institutional structure means there is no single entity to prosecute or declare.

“Terrorism is political violence or threat of violence that is carried out in order to impact an audience, usually a broad audience, outside of the immediate victims.”

Not shying away from the legal angle, Nance points out that existing U.S. law does not allow for domestic groups or ideologies to be formally declared terrorist organizations in the way foreign networks can be. Spontaneous rioting, protests, and civil disturbances do not meet the legal definition of terrorism; despite the multiple acts carried out over history, most states in America don’t have the ordinances to actually charge citizens under the crime of terrorism, but instead only have laws that cover violence.

“Nonviolent civil disobedience, even violent civil disturbances and spontaneous rioting are all not considered acts of domestic terrorism,” Nance says. “If we had to call every act of rioting in the United States that was spontaneous terrorism, we would be issuing arrest warrants for terrorists all throughout every Super Bowl and baseball game after a World Series championship.”

Watch the video above, and listen as Nance reveals that the real threat is not Antifa, but state-level abuses we face as Americans.

Antifa And Terrorism 101 With Intelligence Expert Malcolm Nance was originally published on newsone.com