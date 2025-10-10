Listen Live
Domino's Unveils First Brand Refresh In 13 Years

Published on October 10, 2025

Dominos Brand Refresh - A look at full new packaging
Source: Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s, the world’s largest pizza company, has unveiled its first brand refresh in 13 years, aiming to make every aspect of the brand as craveable as its pizza.

The rebrand introduces a modernized look and feel, blending Domino’s heritage with playful, bold updates to appeal to the next generation of pizza lovers.

Key elements of the refresh include:

  • Brighter, more vibrant colors
  • A bolder typeface called “Domino’s Sans,”
  • updated packaging that emphasizes the brand’s iconic logo.

Domino’s has also introduced a new jingle, “Dommmino’s,” featuring the voice of five-time GRAMMY®-nominated artist Shaboozey.

This “cravemark” is designed to be fun, memorable, and reflective of the brand’s focus on deliciousness.

The rebrand extends across all touchpoints, including TV and digital advertising, Domino’s website and app, in-store graphics, and team member gear.

The refreshed look will roll out in the U.S. and international markets over the coming months.

Kate Trumbull, Domino’s Executive Vice President and Global Chief Marketing Officer, emphasized the brand’s commitment to delivering craveable experiences.

“Rather than launching a traditional tagline, we’re baking craveability right into our name and every aspect of our brand,” she said. “You literally can’t say ‘Domino’s’ without saying ‘mmm.'”

This bold refresh comes as Domino’s continues to thrive, with over 21,500 stores in 90+ markets and global retail sales exceeding $19.4 billion in the past year.

By modernizing its brand while staying true to its roots, Domino’s aims to solidify its position as a leader in the pizza industry and beyond.

