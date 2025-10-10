Listen Live
Politics

Hakeem Jeffries Rips Mike Lawler During Viral Confrontation

Hakeem Jeffries Tells Mike Lawler To “Keep His Mouth Shut” During Tense Confrontation

"You're making a show of this to make yourself relevant," Jeffries clapped back. "You're embarrassing yourself right now.

Published on October 10, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

Hakeem Jeffries Rips Mike Lawler During Viral Confrontation
Tom Williams / Hakeem Jeffries / Mike Lawler

Hakeem Jeffries let the Brooklyn jump out during a tense confrontation with fellow New York congressman Mike Lawler.

Tensions are understandably high on Capitol Hill as the government remains shut down thanks to MAGA Republicans and Donald Trump not budging on extending Affordable Care Act (ACA) subsidies.

The subsidies are set to expire at the end of the year, which will be dire for 20 million Americans who rely on them to make their healthcare more affordable. 

Wednesday, a clip of Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) and Rep. Mike Lawler (R-NY) going at it after Lawler tried to make a scene by approaching Jeffries in public and asking him why he didn’t sign onto a temporary extension of subsidies for the Affordable Care Act. 

Jeffries and his fellow Democrats have stood firm on wanting more than one year for the health care subsidies. 

During the exchange, the two New York politicians talk over each other with Jeffries asking Lawler, “Did your boss, Donald Trump, give you permission?”

“He’s not my boss!” Lawler responded. “And by the way, why did you vote to shut the government?”

“You’re making a show of this to make yourself relevant,” Jeffries clapped back. “You’re embarrassing yourself right now.

He continued, “You’re chasing a crowd.” Lawler followed up, saying, “You have to sign on to the bill.”

Social Media Loved The Energy From Hakeem Jeffries

The back-and-forth went viral, with many folks applauding Jeffries for his energy and telling him this is the energy they want to see from him and other Democrats on a regular basis.

“Kudos to you, Jeffries! We really need more of this energy!” one user on BlueSky wrote.

Another user on Bluesky wrote, “Thataway, Hakeem!”

We hope Jeffries and the rest of the Democrats continue to keep their foot on Republicans’ necks.

You can peep more reactions below.

Hakeem Jeffries Tells Mike Lawler To “Keep His Mouth Shut” During Tense Confrontation  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Hakeem Jeffries Tells Mike Lawler To “Keep His Mouth Shut” During Tense Confrontation  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Hakeem Jeffries Tells Mike Lawler To “Keep His Mouth Shut” During Tense Confrontation  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Hakeem Jeffries Tells Mike Lawler To “Keep His Mouth Shut” During Tense Confrontation  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Hakeem Jeffries Tells Mike Lawler To “Keep His Mouth Shut” During Tense Confrontation  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from WERE-AM 1490
Trending
Dangerous Neighborhoods Cleveland
20 Items
News

20 Most Dangerous Neighborhoods In Cleveland, Ohio

News

Trump And Hegseth’s Quantico Meeting Was A Loyalty Test For A White Man’s Army

3 Items
Health

Fact Checking Donald Trump Following His Bonkers Autism x Tylenol Announcement

BROWNS 2025 NFL SCHEDULE
18 Items
Sports

Cleveland Browns 2025 NFL Schedule

MLB: SEP 23 Tigers at Guardians
Local

Guardians Confirm David Fry “Doing OK” After Fastball Hits Face

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 13 Ohio at Ohio State
Sports

Ohio State Still No. 1 as Miami Surges to No. 2 in AP Top 25

Ohio puzzle
15 Items
News

Ohio Near the Bottom in U.S. Economy Rankings — But Not Last

Entertainment

Michael Porter Jr. Splits Rent With Girlfriend Despite $200M Contract

WERE-AM 1490

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close