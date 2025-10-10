Listen Live
Top 10 Must-Watch Halloween Movies!

Published on October 10, 2025

It’s officially spooky season — the time of year when the air gets a little chillier, the nights grow a little longer, and cozy movie marathons become a must. Whether you’re into jump scares, classic monsters, or lighthearted Halloween fun, there’s something special about curling up with a blanket, a bowl of popcorn, and a lineup of eerie favorites.

To help you plan the perfect fright-filled night in, we’ve rounded up the top 10 must-watch Halloween movies — a mix of timeless classics, modern thrillers, and family-friendly favorites that capture the spirit of the season. So grab your snacks, dim the lights, and get ready for a hauntingly good movie night!

1. Hocus Pocus (1993)

2. Scream (1996)

3. The Addams Family (1991) & Addams Family Values (1993)

4. A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)

5. The Haunted Mansion (2003)

6. Friday the 13th (1980)

7. Beetlejuice (1988)

8. Ghostbusters (1984)

9. Carrie (1976)

10. Practical Magic (1998)

