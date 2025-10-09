Megan Thee Stallion Shuts Down Rumors She Gave Klay Thompson $50,000

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Source: Raymond Hall / Getty

The Houston rapper, known for her chart-topping hits and unfiltered personality, found herself at the center of a wild rumor this week involving her boyfriend, Golden State Warriors player Klay Thompson. Social media blogs began circulating claims that Megan had spoiled her man with extravagant gifts — including a jaw-dropping $50,000 in cash.

The speculation started after Megan shared a sweet video montage on Instagram showing snippets of her life with Klay. The reel featured the NBA star enjoying breakfast, playing with her beloved French Bulldog 4oe, and sharing cozy moments with Megan. But it was the final clip — where she appeared holding a thick stack of cash — that sent gossip sites into overdrive.

Almost immediately, blogs claimed Megan had handed Klay the $50,000 as a “gift” or “allowance.” The story gained traction across TikTok, Instagram, and Twitter (now X), prompting the rapper to step in and shut it down herself.

Responding directly to Worldstar.com’s TikTok post about the alleged money exchange, Megan clarified what really happened. “He gave me a lil sum to go have fun with my friends,” she wrote in the comments, making it clear that Klay was the one doing the giving — not the other way around.

The rapper’s quick clapback was enough to put the rumor to rest, but it also served as a reminder of how easily misinformation spreads online. What started as a playful, affectionate post between the couple spiraled into a false narrative that Megan had showered Klay with money.

Despite the social media frenzy, both Megan and Klay have handled the attention differently. While Megan often shares glimpses of their relationship online, from cute date nights to behind-the-scenes videos, Klay has remained characteristically private. The Golden State guard has never been one to publicly discuss his personal life — and that hasn’t changed even as his romance with Megan continues to make headlines.

During a recent press conference, when asked how his relationship with Megan has influenced him, Klay politely dodged the question. “I’m not going to talk about that,” he said, shutting down the topic with a laugh.

Their relationship has also proven skeptics wrong — including Shaquille O’Neal, who previously joked that the pairing wouldn’t last six weeks. Months later, Megan and Klay are still going strong, weathering rumors and public speculation with a sense of humor and quiet confidence.

In the end, Megan’s response was simple but sharp — a reminder that she’s not here for made-up drama. Whether it’s her music, her message, or her man, the rapper continues to own her narrative — on her terms.

Megan Thee Stallion Shuts Down Rumors She Gave Klay Thompson $50,000 was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com