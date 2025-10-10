Questlove’s Earth, Wind & Fire Documentary Coming To HBO In 2026

Listen Live
Questlove's Earth, Wind & Fire Doc Coming To HBO In 2026

Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson of The Roots fame announced that he was working on the Earth, Wind & Fire documentary in 2024.

Published on October 10, 2025

11th Annual Guild Of Music Supervisors State Of Music In Media Conference

Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson has emerged as one of the premier music documentarians in recent times, and his latest venture focuses on one of the greatest bands of all time. After first announcing the development of a documentary focused on the career of Earth, Wind & Fire, it has been revealed that the project will air on HBO next year.

As reported by Deadline, Questlove, a founding member and drummer of The Roots, previously developed and released the documentaries Summer of Soul and Sly Lives! (aka The Burden of Black Genius.

Thompson will follow those acclaimed works with a focus on Earth, Wind & Fire, one of music’s most influential and talented bands that covered the gamut of soul, R&B, jazz, funk, and even pop stylings. With the support of the estate of the late Maurice White, the film will highlight vaulted footage of the band’s early days and hone in on their impact on music overall.

“I’m honored to tell the story of Earth, Wind & Fire and the deep meaning behind their message and music. To grow up listening to the music is one thing but to be handed the keys to the kingdom of preserving history is another. I can’t imagine a better platform on which to share this documentary with U.S. audiences than HBO,” Thompson shared in a statement.

The official release date was not shared in the report, but it is slated to air in 2026.

Photo: Getty

