Turning Point USA To Hold Countering Super Bowl Halftime Show

Turning Point USA made the announcement after the recent news that Bad Bunny will be the performer for the NFL's major event next year.

Published on October 13, 2025

Turning Point USA, the conservative group founded by the late Charlie Kirk, is forging ahead despite the loss of its charismatic leader. After the news that Bad Bunny will perform at the upcoming Super Bowl halftime show, the organization plans to host a countering halftime show.

Turning Point USA announced its Super Bowl halftime show via the X platform, writing, “It’s true, Turning Point USA is thrilled to announce The All American Halftime Show. Performers and event details coming soon.”

A flyer for the show was included in the post, featuring a subheading that read, “Celebrating Faith, Family & Freedom.”

While details regarding performers or speakers haven’t been revealed, the event appears to be in support of outrage some Americans felt regarding Bad Bunny being announced as the Super Bowl’s halftime show, one of the marquee entertainment events yearly.

Despite Bad Bunny being Puerto Rican, thus an American citizen, there has been vicious pushback against his inclusion in the big show. In response to the backlash, the “Me Porto Bonito” star delivered a clever monologue on Saturday Night Live, ending his bit with “You have four months to learn” in reference to his songs largely being in Spanish.

