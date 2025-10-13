Listen Live
Entertainment

Everyone’s Remixing Kehlani’s “Folded” — From Brandy to Toni Braxton

Published on October 13, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

2025 BET Awards - Arrivals
Source: Savion Washington / Getty

Everyone’s Remixing Kehlani’s “Folded” — From Brandy to Toni Braxton

Kehlani’s latest single “Folded” has turned into way more than just a song — it’s a movement.

Since dropping on June 11, 2025, the track’s raw emotion and stripped-back production have made it perfect for reinterpretation, and now some of R&B’s biggest voices are putting their own spin on it.

The legendary Brandy couldn’t resist adding her touch. Her version of “Folded” highlights those signature layered harmonies and shows why she’s still the “Vocal Bible.” Fans have been quick to crown her take one of the standout remixes so far.

Never one to miss a moment, Toni Braxton jumped on the “Folded Challenge” for her 58th birthday — gifting fans with a sultry version only she could deliver. Toni’s performance instantly lit up social feeds and reminded everyone why her voice remains iconic in every era.

It’s not just Brandy and Toni. Artists like JoJo, Mario, and Tank have also joined in, each adding their own flavor to the record.

Even HBCU marching bands are performing their own renditions during halftime shows, proving “Folded” has gone from R&B ballad to full-blown cultural moment.

Rumors are swirling about an official “Folded Remix EP” that could feature Toni Braxton, Brandy, JoJo, and Mario all in one place. If true, this would be one of the most star-studded R&B remix.

RELATED: Brandy Brings Her Signature Touch to Kehlani’s “Folded” Remix

Everyone’s Remixing Kehlani’s “Folded” — From Brandy to Toni Braxton  was originally published on wtlcfm.com

More from WERE-AM 1490
Trending
Dangerous Neighborhoods Cleveland
20 Items
News

20 Most Dangerous Neighborhoods In Cleveland, Ohio

BROWNS 2025 NFL SCHEDULE
18 Items
Sports

Cleveland Browns 2025 NFL Schedule

San Francisco Giants v Cleveland Guardians
20 Items
News

The 20 Deadliest Cities in Ohio, Ranked

NFL: MAY 08 National Football League Draft
40 Items
Sports

Complete List of Every Browns Quarterback Since 1999

Generic police officer and police car
15 Items
Local

The Most Dangerous Areas In and Around Cleveland Right Now

MLB: SEP 24 Tigers at Guardians
15 Items
Sports

Guardians Comeback Is Historic — But These Collapses Were Worse

Cleveland Browns v Baltimore Ravens - NFL 2025
Local

Browns Bench Flacco, Name Dillon Gabriel Starter, Sanders Still QB3

Education

From Last Place to 3 Stars: East Cleveland Schools is Defying the Odds

WERE-AM 1490

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close