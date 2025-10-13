Letitia James Indicted By Trump’s DOJ On Trumped-Up Charges

Getty Images / Letitia James / Donald Trump

This is a shocker: another person who dared to try to hold Donald Trump accountable for his egregious behavior is being legally attacked by one of his DOJ lackeys.

Trump’s DOJ recently indicted former FBI director James Comey with some weak charges, and now it’s New York Attorney General Letitia James’ turn to feel the sting of easily the most corrupt Department of Justice we have ever seen.

James was charged with one count of bank fraud and one count of making false statements to a financial institution, accusing her of misrepresenting her intent to live in a Norfolk, Virginia, property she purchased in 2020 as a residence rather than an investment property, to allegedly secure a lower mortgage rate.

James has responded to the trumped-up charges against her, vowing to fight them while continuing to stand up for New Yorkers.

“These charges are a continuation of the president’s desperate weaponization of our justice system. He is forcing federal law enforcement agencies to do his bidding, all because I did my job as the New York State attorney general,” James said in a statement.

Since sleezing his way back into the White House, Trump has been using the DOJ to take revenge on those he feels have wronged him in a way that would make the late Richard Nixon blush.

The cases are so weak that veteran US attorneys won’t even sniff them, and are losing their jobs because they dared to push back on the blatant corruption.

The DOJ’s Five-Page Indictment Is Already A Mess

Newsweek reports that the DOJ’s five-page indictment already has an error in listing James’ address as “Brooklyn, New Jersey.”

Bruh

The New York Times even pointed out the obvious in a very scathing report.

Per The New York Times:

From the moment Donald J. Trump began his campaign to return to the White House, he has expressed a clear desire to seek vengeance against his perceived enemies. In the last few weeks, the pressure campaign has intensified with two of his foes — James Comey and Letitia James — now indicted.

Back in power, Mr. Trump has weaponized the Justice Department to his own ends, critics say, in a more direct manner than any president since the Nixon era. The department, now led by Mr. Trump’s former personal lawyers, has fired dozens of career prosecutors, many of whom had worked on cases involving Mr. Trump. And the president and his allies have targeted or pushed out several US attorneys as he seeks quick movement on cases involving a number of his political adversaries.

We fully expect both indictments against James Comey and Letitia James to be picked apart in court, that’s if they even make it that far.

Until that day arrives, James has plenty of people in her corner; you can see those reactions below.

Letitia James Indicted By Trump’s DOJ On Trumped-Up Charges was originally published on hiphopwired.com