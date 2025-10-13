Listen Live
First Jordan ‘World of Flight' store in the U.S. debuts in Philly

Published on October 13, 2025

Nike Air Jordan Store
Source: CFOTO / Getty

The Jordan Brand debuted its first ‘‘World of Flight’ store in the united states. in the city he last dribbled a basketball professionally, Philadelphia.

The stores debut in Philly saw collectors from all over the states camp out overnight to get first dibs on the exclusive merch.

The new World of Flight is Jordan Brand’s sixth flagship retail location and the first in an ambitious plan to grow the Jordan Brand retail experience in the U.S.

“We are going to further unite the energy of Philadelphia with MJ’s greatness,” says Jeremy Bolds, GM, North America, Jordan Brand. “We are looking to serve a community that’s rich in culture and also drives one of the largest basketball-demand markets in the U.S. We will meet and exceed their needs, not only with an incredible Jordan Brand retail experience but also by expanding out with programming — elevating local athletes, artists, creators and fans.”

A public block party was hosted on Arch street between S 16th and S17th street, to commemorate the grand opening. The block was filled with food vendors, a video game station, and hundreds of people crowded around one grand stage.

Philadelphia’s own DJ Nash curated the vibe for the first half of the block party, and turn the tables over to the legendary DJ Jazzy Jeff!

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts, a Jordan Brand ambassadors, stopped by to embrace the brotherly love and sisterly affection; he even went inside the store and rang up some shoppers.

Check out some of the memorable moments from the ‘World of Flight’ Philly debut below!

Jordan Brand 'World of Flight' store Philadelphia debut
Jordan Brand 'World of Flight' store Philadelphia debut
Jordan Brand 'World of Flight' store Philadelphia debut
Jordan Brand 'World of Flight' store Philadelphia debut
