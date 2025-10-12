Do You Want To Break Your Phone Addiction

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

If you’re a little too reliant on your cell phone and new help putting the phone down and living your life, there are tips and the latest trends.

Treat your phone like a landline. This is a new trend that’s become popular on TikTok. When you get home, place your phone somewhere in your house and leave it there. Try the “batching” method. For this, instead of checking messages all day, choose specific times to check your messages. For example, 15 minutes in the morning. 20 minutes at lunch, and 45 minutes when you get home. Use your computer instead of your phone to scroll. Delete the addictive apps from your phone. Have PHONE-FREE WEEKENDS. Simply pick a day on the weekend when you don’t use your phone. That means leaving it at the crib and living your life. Only use it if it’s an emergency.

