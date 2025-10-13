LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Source: Education Images / Getty

White Castle is looking toward the future without losing sight of its roots.

The Columbus-based burger chain unveiled its updated restaurant prototype last week. The “Castle of Tomorrow” debuted at the grand reopening of the 1025 Alum Creek Drive location last Tuesday.

The newly reimagined restaurant includes a modernized kitchen, AI-assisted double drive-thru, colorful dining area, and even a sign that transforms into “Night Castle” when the sun sets.

MORE: Columbus Ranks in America’s Top 10 Best Big Cities

The Alum Creek location now features a separate mobile order pickup zone lit up with neon signage. Inside, guests will see higher ceilings, brighter colors, and a refreshed, open layout designed for comfort.

The kitchen has also been upgraded for employees. This includes an enhanced version of “Flippy on the Fryer”, an autonomous assistant created by Miso Robotics to help grill and fry menu favorites. White Castle first introduced Flippy in 2020, but this new model is smaller, faster, and easier to install.

While the restaurant currently operates from 6AM to midnight, the drive-thru will eventually transition to 24-hour service.

MORE: Ohio to Honor Toni Morrison with Yearlong Celebration in 2026

The reopening marks the 40th anniversary of the Alum Creek location, which originally opened in 1985. It’s one of about 340 White Castle restaurants nationwide… All part of a legacy that began in 1921 when founder Billy Ingram launched America’s first fast-food hamburger chain.





‘Castle of Tomorrow’: Revamped, AI-Powered White Castle Opens in Columbus was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com