Listen Live
News

'Castle of Tomorrow': AI-Powered White Castle Opens in Columbus

‘Castle of Tomorrow’: Revamped, AI-Powered White Castle Opens in Columbus

Published on October 13, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

White Castle Hamburger Restaurant, Columbus, Ohio.
Source: Education Images / Getty

White Castle is looking toward the future without losing sight of its roots.

The Columbus-based burger chain unveiled its updated restaurant prototype last week. The “Castle of Tomorrow” debuted at the grand reopening of the 1025 Alum Creek Drive location last Tuesday.

The newly reimagined restaurant includes a modernized kitchen, AI-assisted double drive-thru, colorful dining area, and even a sign that transforms into “Night Castle” when the sun sets.

MORE: Columbus Ranks in America’s Top 10 Best Big Cities

The Alum Creek location now features a separate mobile order pickup zone lit up with neon signage. Inside, guests will see higher ceilings, brighter colors, and a refreshed, open layout designed for comfort.

The kitchen has also been upgraded for employees. This includes an enhanced version of “Flippy on the Fryer”, an autonomous assistant created by Miso Robotics to help grill and fry menu favorites. White Castle first introduced Flippy in 2020, but this new model is smaller, faster, and easier to install.

While the restaurant currently operates from 6AM to midnight, the drive-thru will eventually transition to 24-hour service.

MORE: Ohio to Honor Toni Morrison with Yearlong Celebration in 2026

The reopening marks the 40th anniversary of the Alum Creek location, which originally opened in 1985. It’s one of about 340 White Castle restaurants nationwide… All part of a legacy that began in 1921 when founder Billy Ingram launched America’s first fast-food hamburger chain.


‘Castle of Tomorrow’: Revamped, AI-Powered White Castle Opens in Columbus  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

More from WERE-AM 1490
Trending
BROWNS 2025 NFL SCHEDULE
18 Items
Sports

Cleveland Browns 2025 NFL Schedule

San Francisco Giants v Cleveland Guardians
20 Items
News

The 20 Deadliest Cities in Ohio, Ranked

Dangerous Neighborhoods Cleveland
20 Items
News

20 Most Dangerous Neighborhoods In Cleveland, Ohio

NFL: MAY 08 National Football League Draft
40 Items
Sports

Complete List of Every Browns Quarterback Since 1999

Cleveland Browns v Baltimore Ravens - NFL 2025
Local

Browns Bench Flacco, Name Dillon Gabriel Starter, Sanders Still QB3

MLB: SEP 24 Tigers at Guardians
15 Items
Sports

Guardians Comeback Is Historic — But These Collapses Were Worse

Education

From Last Place to 3 Stars: East Cleveland Schools is Defying the Odds

Entertainment

White House Lashes Out at Ariana Grande After She Called Out Trump

WERE-AM 1490

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close