Chicago Residents Continue To Fight Back As ICE Agents Deploy Tear Gas In The Community

Last week, we reported on all of the not-so-welcoming receptions that federal agents, especially those with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), have been greeted with by residents in Chicago. Since the start of the Trump administration’s agenda to make the Windy City its staging ground for federal cops and federalized military personnel to terrorize Chicago residents under the guise of preserving law and order and weeding out undocumented immigrants, protesters and other community members have made it clear they are not just going to stand around silently and let these agents run wild and reckless.

In fact, there appears to be a pattern here: ICE agents are seen being aggressive with alleged “illegals,” bystanders get aggressive in turn, administration officials report to the public that the protesters were terrorists and the agents are “under siege,” and witnesses on the ground mostly say the opposite is true — and rinse and repeat.

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, on Sunday, federal agents deployed tear gas in a residential neighborhood in Albany Park after they, apparently, had taken a man into custody, and onlookers tried to intervene.

Here’s what we know about the event, including what witnesses said happened, via the Sun-Times:

Around 12:30 p.m. Sunday, dozens of residents shouted “traitor” and “Nazi” as federal immigration agents took a man and attempted to detain others in Albany Park. Attorney Samay Gheewala, a 15-year resident of the neighborhood and the man who had been bleeding from his hands, was one of the first on scene to do “usual lawyer stuff” after his wife said someone was being taken outside. He said agents refused to identify themselves or say if they had a warrant, shoving him, and at one point putting his arms behind his back. He was unable to get the name of the man being detained. “I ran out and tried to do the lawyer thing,” Gheewala said. “They completely stonewalled, just asked me to get out of the way.” As more neighbors showed up, agents in at least three vehicles got out and started shoving people to the ground, Gheewala among them. His hands were bleeding as Chicago police arrived, though he declined medical attention. Another resident, who asked not to be named out of fear of retribution from the government, said he was emboldened seeing the number of other people who jumped into action. He had been playing with his kids outside when he saw agents “bearing down” on a man.

“I know what impunity looks like,” the unnamed witness, an immigrant from the Philippines, said. “I know what it looks like when people in authority are not held to account for anything they do…They’re doing it right now here; it’s no different. This is Nazi sh*t. When the state is failing, this is what they do.”

The Sun-Times noted that, last week, a temporary restraining order was issued by a federal judge, requiring agents to issue at least two warnings before using riot control weapons such as tear gas, chemical sprays, plastic bullets, and flash bangs. Witnesses told reporters that they heard no such warnings, and, it’s worth mentioning, that no warnings can be heard in video footage of the incident that has been floating around social media.

Actually, the temporary restraining order was only one of a few that federal judges issued against the Trump administration, including one that placed restrictions on warrantless arrests and a temporary block on the deployment of National Guard troops to Chicago. All of that came after another federal judge blocked President Donald Trump’s attempt to send the National Guard into Portland, which he justified with false claims about the city being “war-ravaged” and exaggerated (at best) stories about protesters attacking ICE facilities.

Apparently, the wildest thing Portland protesters are actually doing is staging nude cycling demonstrations.

Anyway, back to Chicago.

According to News Nation, earlier this month, federal agents deployed tear gas near an elementary school in Chicago’s Logan Square neighborhood. Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson said the Oct. 3 incident sent students running into the school while teachers and staff created a barrier, placing themselves between the children and federal authorities.

“The escalation of ICE raids does nothing to keep our young people safe; in fact, it makes them afraid, and it disrupts their learning,” Johnson said during a recent news conference.

Of course, the White House has a different take on the incident.

“During a targeted immigration enforcement operation in Chicago, U.S. Border Patrol vehicles were impeded by protesters,” Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement. “After repeated vocal attempts to disperse the crowd, USBP deployed tear gas and pepper balls. During this operation, an illegal alien was arrested and later complained of a leg injury after attempting to flee law enforcement. Out of an abundance of caution, he was taken to the hospital for medical treatment.”

McLaughlin also claimed, “Our brave officers are facing a surge…in assaults against them, including sniper attacks, cars being used as weapons on them, and assaults by rioters,” a claim similar to other claims administration officials have made while offering little to no evidence to substantiate them.

Meanwhile, the incident has reportedly prompted community volunteers who call themselves “guardian angels” to patrol the perimeters of elementary, middle, and high schools across the city, armed with whistles and know-your-rights pamphlets.

As for the Albany Park incident, the tactics used by community members appear to be similar. It’s also worth mentioning that Democratic officials were also on the scene, standing with the protesters.

More from the Sun-Times:

“We chased federal agents out of Albany Park today,” one person shouted to a cheer from the dozens of residents who were out on the street. Then a whistle blew several blocks over, followed by shouts. Minutes later, there were more shouts. Ald. Rossana Rodriguez-Sanchez (33rd) led the crowd of rapid responders, some on bikes and others with dogs, as she sprinted toward each call with state Sen. Graciela Guzmán, D-Chicago, following behind her. Each time they arrived, the vehicles were already gone. They said at least one person had been taken by federal agents at the intersection of Wilson and Sawyer avenues, but that another had gotten away during the response. “This is part of the chaos they like to bring to our communities,” Guzmán said. “That person was saved due to the efforts of our communities, but unfortunately, somebody was [still] kidnapped from our neighborhood today.”

The Trump administration keeps trying to force its way into Chicago, and Chicago keeps telling the administration to get the hell on.

You love to see it.

