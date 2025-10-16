Listen Live
News

Wendy Williams' Ex-Husband's Lawsuit Dismissed By Judge

Wendy Williams’ Ex-Husband’s Guardianship Lawsuit Dismissed By Judge

Published on October 16, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

Wendy Williams Hunter Birthday Give Back Gala
Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

While she is not totally free on her own accord, Wendy Williams received a bit of good legal news this week. A judge has dismissed her ex-husband’s lawsuit.

Wendy Williams’ Ex-Husband’s Guardianship Lawsuit Dismissed By Judge  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

As per TMZ ,Wendy Williams received a favorable decision regarding her former husband. Kevin Hunter filed a lawsuit requesting that her guardianship be ended. The media executive accused her current guardians of fraud, neglect and abuse. He also claims she is being held against her own will and sought $250 million in damages. A judge has thrown out the bid with the reasoning that Hunter can’t file the motion as her so-called “friend.”

Wendy Williams called into TMZ Live Stream and made it clear that Kevin’s filing wasn’t a collaborative effort. “Yes, it was dismissed. It was a federal court hearing. Of course, he wants to steal my money. I am happy, why not?” she explained. Host Harvey Levin responded, saying he doesn’t believe anything is wrong with Wendy’s memory and voiced that she should be a free woman. “The guardian is stealing my money. My attorneys and I are highly upset at a few different things,” she responded.

In 2022 Wendy Williams was appointed a temporary financial guardian Sabrina Morrissey. She was then relocated to a wellness facility. The following year, the former radio host was diagnosed with aphasia and dementia in 2023. In 2024, Morrissey filed legal documents claiming Wendy was “cognitively impaired, permanently disabled and legally incapacitated.” Kevin Hunter has yet to publicly comment on the dismissal, but he can refile.

You can see her discuss her situation with TMZ below.

Wendy Williams’ Ex-Husband’s Guardianship Lawsuit Dismissed By Judge  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from WERE-AM 1490
Trending
Dangerous Neighborhoods Cleveland
20 Items
News

20 Most Dangerous Neighborhoods In Cleveland, Ohio

San Francisco Giants v Cleveland Guardians
News

Cleveland Children Charged With Rape, Attempted Murder of 5-Year-Old

San Francisco Giants v Cleveland Guardians
20 Items
News

The 20 Deadliest Cities in Ohio, Ranked

BROWNS 2025 NFL SCHEDULE
18 Items
Sports

Cleveland Browns 2025 NFL Schedule

NFL: MAY 08 National Football League Draft
40 Items
Sports

Complete List of Every Browns Quarterback Since 1999

Cleveland Browns v Baltimore Ravens - NFL 2025
Local

Browns Bench Flacco, Name Dillon Gabriel Starter, Sanders Still QB3

Education

From Last Place to 3 Stars: East Cleveland Schools is Defying the Odds

MLB: SEP 24 Tigers at Guardians
15 Items
Sports

Guardians Comeback Is Historic — But These Collapses Were Worse

WERE-AM 1490

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close