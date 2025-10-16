Listen Live
MAGA Start Petition For George Strait To Replace Bad Bunny

MAGA Snowflake Starts Petition For George Strait To Replace Bad Bunny For Super Bowl LX Halftime Show

Published on October 16, 2025 

Published on October 16, 2025

MAGA Start Petition For George Strait To Replace Bad Bunny
Getty Images / Bad Bunny / George Strait

MAGA snowflakes continue to show how small-minded and racist they are regarding Bad Bunny performing during Super Bowl LX.

Spotted on TMZ, the MAGA contingent is still BIG MAD that Bad Bunny will be performing for millions when he hits the stage during Super Bowl LX’s halftime show, and are now calling for the so-called “king of country music,” George Strait, to perform in place of the global music superstar in a change.org petition.

At the time the story was posted, the petition had 1,355 signatures, while another Change.org petition calling for Bad Bunny to be replaced without naming a replacement had surpassed 10,000 signatures.

Per TMZ

Multiple petitions have popped up online after the NFL announced the King of Latin Trap would headline the SB halftime show on February 8, 2026 … sparking enormous controversy.

Some fans would rather see 73-year-old Strait — widely regarded as one of the biggest/best country music stars ever — with over a thousand fans putting their John Hancock’s to the Change.org petition.

The petition’s creator, who goes by the name Kar Shell, has a reasoning for the petition that is, of course, pure nonsense, disguised as a call for American unity and a celebration of American culture. 

“The Super Bowl halftime show should unite our country, honor American culture, and remain family-friendly, not be turned into a political stunt,” Shell said.

“Bad Bunny represents none of these values; his drag performances and style are the opposite of what families expect on football’s biggest stage.”

Welp, there is no chance that Roc Nation and the NFL will change their minds about Bad Bunny performing. So that still gives them time to learn Spanish because, like the superstar said during his SNL opening monologue, clapping back at his haters, they have “four months to learn” Spanish.

Or they can tune into the garbage alternative that was recently announced, The All-American Halftime Show, put together by the late Charlie Kirk’s Turning Point USA, that will be “Celebrating Faith, Family & Freedom.”

You can see more reactions to the petition below. 

MAGA Snowflake Starts Petition For George Strait To Replace Bad Bunny For Super Bowl LX Halftime Show  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

