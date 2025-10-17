Skip Bayless Calls Ot Travis Hunter for Getting Baptized on Game Day

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Jacksonville Jaguars rookie Travis Hunter found himself at the center of debate this week—not for anything that happened on the field, but for what he chose to do hours before kickoff.

The 22-year-old wide receiver and cornerback was baptized last Sunday morning at Celebration Church in Jacksonville, just a few hours before the Jaguars’ home game against the Seattle Seahawks. Hunter said the decision had been on his heart for a while. “It’s Sunday. It’s God’s day,” he shared after the ceremony. “I’ve been planning to go get baptized for a minute. I changed my life over to become a better man.”

While many fans and teammates viewed Hunter’s public display of faith as a positive and personal milestone, sports analyst Skip Bayless saw it differently. The outspoken 73-year-old commentator took to his X account to post a 28-minute video criticizing Hunter’s timing.

“Allow me to tell you why there was no way that Travis Hunter should have chosen to be baptized on the morning of a 1:00 game in Jacksonville,” Bayless said. He argued that Hunter’s choice reflected a lack of focus on football and suggested the young player was starting to “mentally check out.”

According to Bayless, Hunter’s limited playing time might be affecting his motivation. “The Jags are using him so little—especially on defense, where he’s most gifted—that Travis Hunter is starting to lose interest,” he said. “He was happy to be baptized on a gameday morning because football isn’t taking that much concentration or pregame preparation right now.”

Bayless stopped short of calling the baptism an act of protest but implied it signaled a shift in priorities. “It was a stunning indication of where his head is—or isn’t—at right now,” he said.

Despite the harsh criticism, there’s no indication that Hunter’s coaches share Bayless’s concerns. Head coach Liam Coen has praised Hunter’s attitude, saying, “I wouldn’t say he’s behind. I think we can probably do a better job of helping him in some ways.”

Hunter, for his part, hasn’t missed a step. He played in the game, logging four catches for 15 yards and two tackles in the Jaguars’ 20–12 loss to Seattle. He currently ranks third on the team in receiving yards and second among the wide receivers.

As the Jaguars prepare for their upcoming matchup in London against the Los Angeles Rams, Hunter’s faith journey seems to be fueling his growth both as a player and as a person. Whether or not Skip Bayless approves, Travis Hunter appears committed to balancing both his spiritual and athletic paths—on his own terms.

