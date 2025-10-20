Obama Hater Mitch McConnell Falls After ICE Protester Run-In

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Source: Andrew Harnik / Getty

On Thursday (Oct. 16), Kentucky Senator Mitch McConnell was in the basement of an office building in the United States Capitol when he fell, shortly after a verbal confrontation with a protester over the Trump administration’s treatment of immigrants. The moment was caught on video, showing the 83-year-old Republican being asked by the protester, “Do you support ICE taking working people off the street and kidnapping them?” At that point, McConnell teetered and fell forward while trying to round the corner of a desk.

The former Senate Majority Leader was helped up by an aide who had been walking with him prior to the fall and a Capitol Police officer. He grinned and waved to those around him. His secretary, Stephanie Penn, addressed press inquiries after the incident. “He’s all good,” she said, claiming that he “went on to vote and (was) ready to vote again at 1:30, to see if Dems decide to fund our nation’s defense priorities or not.” The vote was for the Senate to potentially advance a four-year defense appropriations bill apart from the current government shutdown.

The protester, who identified herself as Stella, was part of a group of progressive activists known as the Sunrise Movement who have been fixtures around the U.S. Capitol fighting to have politicians honestly combat the effects of climate change. A spokesperson for the group didn’t mince words when contacted by the press after the incident.



“Mitch McConnell couldn’t even answer a simple question without falling down, and it’s certainly not the first time he hasn’t been able to answer young people,” said Sunrise Movement executive director Aru Shiney-Ajay. “Both parties are run by out-of-touch octogenarians who have been in politics for longer than we’ve been alive. Their incompetence and need to cling to power aren’t just embarrassing; they’re costly, and the American people are paying the price.



McConnell’s health has been a topic of high scrutiny within the last few years. He’s notably had several episodes of being nonverbal and frozen when addressing reporters. He fell in a hotel in Washington, D.C., in 2023, suffering a fractured rib and a concussion. In February of this year, he fell twice, necessitating his leaving the Capitol in a wheelchair.

