Snoop Dogg Partners With GLAAD After 'Lightyear' Controversy

With a change of heart, Snoop Dogg partnered with GLAAD for Spirit Day, and collaborated with The Voice's Jeremy Beloate for a new song.

Published on October 20, 2025

BET Awards 2025 - Show

Snoop Dogg sparked a flurry of criticism after appearing on a podcast earlier this year, appearing to blast Disney and Pixar’s first same-sex kissing scene in the film, Lightyear. Partnering with GLAAD for its Spirit Day celebration, Snoop Dogg sat down with past The Voice contestant Jeremy Beloate for a conversation and unveiled a new track, “Love Is Love.”

In a conversation with Beloate shared on his YouTube channel, Snoop Dogg joined with the singer for Spirit Day, GLAAD’s anti-bullying initiative. In the conversation, the veteran rapper seemingly educated himself on same-sex relationships after first expressing dismay at the kissing scene in the Lightyear film, which he watched with one of his grandchildren.

“It’s a beautiful thing that kids can have parents of all walks and be shown love, to be taught what love is, being able to have parents from all walks of life, whether it be two fathers, two mothers, whatever it is, love is the key,” Snoop said in the chat.

Beloate, who was on the veteran rapper’s team on The Voice, collaborated with the Doggfather on the song “Love Is Love,” which also appears in Snoop’s children’s show, Doggyland.

Beloate voices a puppy named Zippy on Doggyland, who signs “Love Is Love with the other characters, and the lyrics highlight how love shows up in different forms. Snoop also appears on the show as the character Bow Wizzle. Beloate also released the track “Show Me” on Snoop’s Death Row Records.

Check out Snoop Dogg and Jeremy Beloate’s conversation below.

Photo: Getty

Snoop Dogg Partners With GLAAD After ‘Lightyear’ Controversy  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

